Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

15 January 2024, 21:25

Cross Question 15/01 | Watch again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Paul Nowak - General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC)
  • Seema Malhotra - Shadow Skills Minister & Labour MP for Feltham and Heston
  • Sam Lister - Political Editor of the Daily Express
  • Craig Tracey - Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party & MP for North Warwickshire

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/11 | Watch Again

Ali Miraj CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 1/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen said 'the only thing I own is my name and now they've taken that', according to reports.

Queen was so upset by naming of Lilibet she told aides ‘the only thing I own is my name, and now they’ve taken that’
Tim Martin spoke to Andrew Marr on Monday

Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim Martin brands Dry January a 'cult', and effect on pub sales has got worse in recent years
Snow and ice forecasts have been extended to more regions across the UK.

More Brits to brace for Arctic blast as Met Office extends snow and ice warnings across UK as temperatures hit -10C
Leaked documents show a hypothetical scenario for Russia and Nato facing off against each other

Cyber attacks, riots and lies: Leaked documents show step-by-step plan for how Putin could trigger World War Three
Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years

Grooming gangs found in Rochdale ‘happening all over the country’, Jess Phillips tells LBC

Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38

Hamas releases new video with Israeli hostage claiming two other captives 'have been killed in IDF strikes'
Four people were arrested during protests held over the weekend.

Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during London protests over the weekend

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged

Everton and Nottingham Forest face points deductions after being hit with Premier League finance breach charges
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 15/01

Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK

MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'