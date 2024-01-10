Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Mims Davies – Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, and Conservative MP for Mid Sussex

Darren Jones – Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for Bristol North West

Emma Sinclair - Tech entrepreneur - who is the chief executive of EnterpriseAlumni

Oli Dugmore – Head of News and Politics at JOE Media, and LBC presenter

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.