Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

10 January 2024, 15:50

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Mims Davies – Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, and Conservative MP for Mid Sussex
  • Darren Jones – Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for Bristol North West
  • Emma Sinclair - Tech entrepreneur - who is the chief executive of EnterpriseAlumni
  • Oli Dugmore – Head of News and Politics at JOE Media, and LBC presenter

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Ali Miraj CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 1/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps has warned that Britain could take further action against the Houthis

Grant Shapps warns UK could crack down harder on Iran-backed Houthis in Red Sea after warship downs drones
Now, MPs and campaigners have called for the Mr Bates' honour to be re-submitted now that Ms Vennels has agreed to let go of her CBE.

Arise Sir Alan Bates? No 10 says it is 'common sense' for Horizon campaigner to be knighted - as Labour also back bid
Amy Harper

'Caring and sensitive' mum, 31, left dying for over a day after fall at home, as partner didn't call 999 for 33 hours
Reeva Steenkamp's mother has spoken out on Pistorius' release in her first TV interview since his parole was granted.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mum reveals reason she believes Oscar Pistorius shot her daughter as she speaks out on his parole
A dead body has been found in the Stratford Centre car park in east London

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after dead body found in car at Stratford shopping centre in east London
Steve Hartshorn said he has been raising concerns about political interference in policing for a while,

Police officers asked if their force is Conservative or Labour, as inspectors raise alarm at MPs’ interference
The officer is also facing possible gross misconduct charges, related to their actions and decisions.

Nottinghamshire constable investigated after former photographer, 80, killed by police van

The Strictly pro has broken his silence after a former dance partner seemingly showed her support on Instagram.

Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly dancer
Sunak confirmed the news during today's PMQs

Post Office scandal victims will be 'cleared and compensated' under new law, Rishi Sunak says
Sathyan Shiju ran a post office in Tolworth between 2001 and 2006

Postmaster in Sir Ed Davey’s constituency left ‘suicidal’ after racist abuse ‘tried to contact MP three times’