Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again
8 January 2024, 21:47
Cross Question 08/01: Watch Again
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Paul Scully – Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam and former Minister for London
- Jamie Driscoll – Independent Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority
- Scarlett Maguire - Director of the polling company JL Partners
- Christina Patterson - Writer and broadcaster
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.