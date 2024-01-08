Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

8 January 2024, 21:47

Cross Question 08/01: Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Paul Scully – Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam and former Minister for London
  • Jamie Driscoll – Independent Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority
  • Scarlett Maguire - Director of the polling company JL Partners
  • Christina Patterson - Writer and broadcaster

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

