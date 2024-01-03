Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch Again
3 January 2024, 23:32
Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Tom Belger - Editor of LabourList
- Phoebe Arslanagic-Little - Political commentator - who is chair of the Women in Think Tanks Forum
- Jo Tanner - Political strategist - who is a former advisor to Boris Johnson
- Dr Sam Fowles - Barrister specialising in public law - who is the author of the book 'Overruled'
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.