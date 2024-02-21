Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Matthew Warman – Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, and former Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North - who is a former Shadow Cabinet Minister

Sir Trevor Phillips – writer, broadcaster and former Chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission

Nimco Ali – Chief Executive of The Five Foundation

