Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch Again

21 February 2024, 22:03

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Matthew Warman – Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, and former Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
  • Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North - who is a former Shadow Cabinet Minister
  • Sir Trevor Phillips – writer, broadcaster and former Chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission
  • Nimco Ali – Chief Executive of The Five Foundation

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question 20/02

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fans are livid after the realisation.

'This is the worst day': Cadbury fans left furious after realising Easter chocolate favourite has been discontinued
Lindsay Hoyle apologised to MPs

Commons Speaker apologises after sparking chaos over Gaza vote as SNP say his position ‘untenable’
Putin's Cod War

Putin's cod war: Russia tears up treaty that allowed UK trawlers to catch fish in Russian sea
MPs walk out of the Commons chamber in protest

SNP and Conservative MPs walk out of Commons chamber in protest in chaotic scenes at Gaza debate
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Lyle's Golden Syrup has defended the rebrand

Lyle’s Golden Syrup hits back at critics after major rebrand 'aims to appeal to Gen Z'

Snow in Northumbria, and flooding in Worcestershire on February 8, earlier this month

Exact time snow could fall tomorrow as Met Office warns of flooding across south-east causing potential travel chaos
The Office UK cast

The Office: Where are the stars of the hit sitcom now?

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/02 | Watch Again

Russian prison bosses at the Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny was "detained and killed" have been banned from the UK and had their assets frozen

Russian bosses of Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny was 'detained and killed' sanctioned by British government