17 January 2024, 21:51

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch Again

By Amelia Frei

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Lord Malcolm Offord – Conservative peer - who is a Minister for Exports and also for Scotland
  • Tim Montgomerie – Founder of ConservativeHome and former Special Adviser to Boris Johnson at the Cabinet Office
  • Rachel Cunliffe – Associate Political Editor of The New Statesman
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Andrew Fisher - Columnist and Political Activist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

