Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/01 | Watch Again

22 January 2024, 22:08

Watch again 22/01: Cross Question with Iain Dale

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Daisy Cooper - Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats & MP for St Albans.
  • Sir Simon Jenkins - Guardian columnist and author - who is a former editor of The Times and the Evening Standard.
  • Sir Robert Buckland KC - Conservative MP for South Swindon - who is a former Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.
  • Charlotte Proudman - Human rights barrister - who is the founder of Right to Equality, an organisation seeking to remove sexist inequalities from the law.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

