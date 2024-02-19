Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again
19 February 2024, 21:40
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Caroline Flint - former Labour MP
- Sir Robert Goodwill - Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby
- Angela Epstein - Journalist and broadcaster
- Natasha Devon - LBC presenter
