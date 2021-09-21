'Brilliant' primary teacher was 'killed and left in park' as police start murder probe

The primary teacher was found dead on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police have launched a murder investigation after a young London primary school teacher was found dead in a park at a community centre.

Sabina Nessa, 28, was "brilliant" and a "kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils" and her death has "devastated" Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham, the headteacher said.

Ms Nessa's body was found near the OneSpace community centre in Greenwich on Saturday.

The Met is treating her death as a murder and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of killing her. He has been released pending further investigation.

Lisa Williams, the head of Rushey Green, said: "We are devastated by Sabina's tragic death.

"She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.

"She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.

"As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time, and we will be providing specialist support to those who need it."

The Met said the death was "shocking" and a post-mortem was inconclusive.

Detectives have asked anyone who might have been in the area where she was found to come forward with information.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity said: "Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre which we know is a facility used by lots of people and we would ask anyone who was in or around the area and who may have any information to come forward.

"Did you see someone loitering or acting suspiciously? Or, did you see someone leaving the area in a hurry, perhaps running away? If you have any information, it is vital you tell us.

"We are working around the clock to deliver justice for the family of this young woman, and we need your help to do it."

Crime scenes are in place and inquiries continue.