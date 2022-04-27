Pictured: Brit husband and wife who were found dead at French cottage 'in murder suicide'

By Megan Hinton

A British couple who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide have been pictured.

Police launched a murder investigation after a 65-year-old woman and her 64-year-old husband, were found dead on Sunday at their home in Boudrac, a small town in the Haute-Garonne.

Kathryn Boyes was found with a rope around her neck, there were signs she had been strangled and suffered blows to her body.

Her husband John was also found dead, with a prosecutor saying he appeared to have hanged himself.

Their bodies were discovered after friends became worried when they hadn't heard from the couple for days.

Prosecutor Christophe Amunzateguy said: "She has been dead for some days and had a rope around her neck.

"Wounds were also found on her body – there were signs of strangulation and blows."

Police found the husband's body in an outhouse the couple had transformed into a bed and breakfast, and Mr Amunzateguy said that authorities believed it was a "wife killing", having ruled out the potential of her taking her own life.

"He was found hanged, and had left a note.

"The couple had a project to open a guesthouse but it was ended because of financial difficulties."

He added that there was no evidence a third party was involved.

The couple, who bought the house about a year-and-a-half ago after moving from Bournemouth, were thought of as a couple who caused no problems and followed the law, Mr Amunzateguy said.