Pictured: Brit husband and wife who were found dead at French cottage 'in murder suicide'

27 April 2022, 00:06

A British couple who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide have been pictured
A British couple who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide have been pictured. Picture: Facebook

By Megan Hinton

A British couple who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide have been pictured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police launched a murder investigation after a 65-year-old woman and her 64-year-old husband, were found dead on Sunday at their home in Boudrac, a small town in the Haute-Garonne.

Kathryn Boyes was found with a rope around her neck, there were signs she had been strangled and suffered blows to her body.

Her husband John was also found dead, with a prosecutor saying he appeared to have hanged himself.

Their bodies were discovered after friends became worried when they hadn't heard from the couple for days.

Prosecutor Christophe Amunzateguy said: "She has been dead for some days and had a rope around her neck.

"Wounds were also found on her body – there were signs of strangulation and blows."

Read more: Pictured: Family killed in 'bloodbath' stabbing in London that left four dead

Police found the husband's body in an outhouse the couple had transformed into a bed and breakfast, and Mr Amunzateguy said that authorities believed it was a "wife killing", having ruled out the potential of her taking her own life.

"He was found hanged, and had left a note.

"The couple had a project to open a guesthouse but it was ended because of financial difficulties."

He added that there was no evidence a third party was involved.

The couple, who bought the house about a year-and-a-half ago after moving from Bournemouth, were thought of as a couple who caused no problems and followed the law, Mr Amunzateguy said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dominic Raab has announced a crackdown on terrorism in prisons

Terrorists 'banned from socialising' after extremists set up Sharia courts in UK prisons

Ipswich Museum are on the hunt for a "social justice champion" to help "decolonise problematic" artefacts

Museum advertise for £35k-a-year 'social justice champion' to 'decolonise artefacts'

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

Speculation has been raised about Vladimir Putin's health

Video shows Putin 'uncontrollably convulsing' during meeting with Lukashenko

Lord Mandelson speaks to Andrew Marr

Government would be 'stupid' to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Mandelson warns

Estefania Carrera Barragan, a nutrition expert, was last seen at around 7pm on Barking Road, east London on April 16.

Fears grow for missing Ecuadorian blogger last seen in east London 10 days ago

Exclusive
UK ministers want the power to unilaterally ditch key parts of the deal signed with Brussels in 2019

Plans to 'tear up' NI Protocol to be included in Queen’s Speech

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday. Picture: Lancashire Police

Only 'slim hope' of finding Katie Kenyon alive as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Oasis star Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has led to a number of critics, including Jameela Jamil, pledging to leave the site.

Row erupts over Musk's 'free speech' Twitter takeover as critics vow to boycott platform

The old council HQ (pictured) was replaced with New Shire Hall.

Outrage as Cambridgeshire County Council's £18m HQ remains empty as staff continue WFH

The European Causeway is adrift in the Irish sea

P&O ferry with up to 410 passengers on board limps to port after being adrift for hours

Angela Rayner wore trousers in her first TV appearance since the 'Basic Instinct' story in the MoS.

Rayner wears trousers to avoid being 'judged for what she wears' in TV appearance

The four victims of a horror quadruple stabbing in London have been named

Pictured: Three generations of family killed in horror quadruple stabbing in London

Samantha Drummonds was killed just after she moved into the home

Pictured: Family killed in 'bloodbath' stabbing in London that left four dead

Alec Baldwin is seen practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust

Moment Alec Baldwin brandishes a gun on Rust film set before cinematographer was shot dead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poland Russia Gas

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Three-month-old Brandon Cuellar

Kidnapped California baby found and three suspects detained

Mes Amis Mes Amours premiere – London

Titane actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

US vice president Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19 but Biden not ‘close contact’
People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Animated versions of Sesame Street characters Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Elmo from the new CGI-animated show Mecha Builders

Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby get new look for Mecha Builders
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

Pope Francis leaves after he presided over the funeral of Cardinal Javier Lozano Barragan in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Monday

Pope cancels agenda on medical advice because of knee pain

Kane Tanaka, then 116, reacts after receiving a Guinness World Records certificate

Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119
A resident wearing a mask walks past half-empty shelves near bags of vegetables at a convenience store in Chaoyang district in Beijing

Beijing expands Covid mass testing in bid to prevent major outbreak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police