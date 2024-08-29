Brit teen injured after falling from Majorca balcony as MP calls for ‘vile’ group ranking countries by tourist deaths to be closed

Hotel in Majorca (file). Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A British teenager was seriously injured after falling from the first floor of a building in Majorca.

The 15-year-old was hospitalised and suffered multiple injuries from the fall in the town of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar on Tuesday.

Paramedics treated her on the scene before transporting her to Mallorca’s main Son Espases hospital.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

This comes just days after a 19-year-old British student died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony in Ibiza.

Scottish law student Emma Ramsay was on Holiday with friends on the party Island when she fell from a balcony at the Hotel Vibra District at around 3am on Tuesday, August 20.

The teenager, from Hamilton, was declared dead at the scene.

Following her death a Scottish MP called for the closure of an “utterly vile” Spanish website that ranks nations by how many tourists have died or been injured after falls from balconies.

“The British NEVER disappoint,” the vile group, which calls itself the Balearics Federation of Balconing, told its more than 55,000 X followers.

Emma Ramsay, 19. Picture: Instagram

“Everyone trusted that the kings of this sport would once again be leaders.”

Responding to the post, Christina McKelvie, the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse said: “This is utterly vile and my heart goes out to the loved ones of anyone who has been targeted by this organisation.

“It is reprehensible that anyone would seek to exploit and use tragic deaths in such a cruel manner.”

She added: “The sooner the organisation is shut down, the better, and social media organisations should take any action they can to remove such deplorable content from their sites.”

Ramsay had been enjoying a night out with friends before the tragic incident occurred, social media posts show.

Tributes have poured in following confirmation of the University student’s death, including from St John Ogilvie High School, where she had been head girl.

Headteacher Lorna Lawson said: “We are shocked and saddened at the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of our former Head Girl, Emma Ramsay.

RE-MUN-TA-DA!!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧



Tothom confiava en que es reis d'aquest esport tornarien a ser líders de sa #BalconLeague, i encara que aquest moment s'hagi fet esperar, es britànics MAI defrauden!



Se presenta una fase final de sa lliga trepidant, veurem si Alemanya respon... https://t.co/vrkH4vvydg pic.twitter.com/v0VEfjudUI — Federació Balear de Balconing (@Botquebota) August 20, 2024

“Emma was an incredibly kind, hardworking, bright and talented pupil who contributed a great deal to our school community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Emma will be missed and will forever hold a special place in our school.”

The teenager was set to begin her third year studying law at the University of Strathclyde.

The Glasgow university said Ms Ramsay was a "much-loved" member of the student community.

A spokesperson added: "We are shocked and saddened by her death. Everyone at the university offers our deepest condolences to Emma's family and all those affected by this terrible incident.

"Our wellbeing team is on hand to offer appropriate support to Emma's classmates and the wider Strathclyde community at this difficult time."