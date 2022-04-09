Missing Brit found safe after Malaysia dive as rescuers race to find his 14-year-old son

The search for the 14-year-old boy is continuing. Picture: Getty/Berita Haria

By Will Taylor

A British engineer who went missing off the coast of Malaysia while diving has been rescued - but the search for his 14-year-old's son continues.

Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, who works for Shell, was found early on Saturday in the water near Indonesia's border.

He was retrieved with Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, a French national who had also gone missing during the dive.

However, Mr Chester’s son, Dutch national Nathen Renze Chesters, is still missing, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

Mr Chesters and Ms Molina are in a stable condition.

They had been diving in 50ft deep water with their Norwegian instructor, Kristine Grodem, on Wednesday.

Ms Grodem, who was rescued on Thursday, said all four of the divers had safely surfaced but drifted away from their boat and got separated by a strong current.

The boat's skipper has been detained as police investigate what happened, while diving off the coast of Mersing, in south-east Malaysia, has been suspended.

Two aircraft, nine boats and about 85 people are involved in the search, which is now concentrated south of where Mr Chesters and Ms Molina were found.

Fishermen have also stepped up to help.