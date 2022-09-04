Brit woman, 35, dies after 'falling from sixth floor' of hotel in Majorca

A 35-year-old woman has died after falling from Hotel Bellver. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 35-year-old British tourist has died after plunging from the sixth floor of a hotel in Majorca, according to local reports.

Police in the popular holiday destination of Palma are investigating the woman's death after the horror incident unfolded at the Hotel Bellver on Sunday.

Emergency services were called at around 9.30am and paramedics raced to the hotel but could do nothing to save her.

Local media said the unnamed tourist died after falling from a sixth-floor window.

It was not immediately clear if she was staying at the four-star hotel and she has not been named.

The National Police in Majorca have tasked the homicide unit to probe the woman's tragic death.

A spokesman for the National Police in Majorca said: “I can confirm an investigation has been launched into the death of a British woman at a hotel in Palma this morning.”

The area where the woman fell has been cordoned off.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

Last month a 48-year-old British woman died after plunging from another hotel in Palma, the capital of Majorca.

The August 17 drama occurred at the four-star Hotel Melia Palma Marina. Reports at the time said she had plunged from an eighth floor.