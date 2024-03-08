Britain’s seaside towns ‘full of prospective immigrants’ and it’s created ‘animosity and division,’ says Johnny Rotten

8 March 2024, 13:08

John Lydon said “prospective immigrants” arriving on the UK’s shores has created “animosity” in some communities
John Lydon said “prospective immigrants” arriving on the UK’s shores has created “animosity” in some communities. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

The Sex Pistols’ John Lydon claimed on LBC that immigration has caused ‘animosity and division’ in Britain’s seaside towns.

John, aka Johnny Rotten, said that “prospective immigrants” arriving on the UK’s shores has created “animosity” in what were once economically thriving communities.

Speaking on LBC to Andrew Marr, he said seaside towns he used to visit when he was younger are now “full of what they term prospective immigrants.

“When you import so many people with a completely different point of view they’re not going to adapt to yours, they’re going to stay and bring the problems that they are allegedly escaping from.”

He appeared on air to promote his tour I Could Be Wong, I Could Be Right, which starts in Brighton on May 1.

He said: “A lot of this tour that I’m doing will be in seaside towns and they really indicate how run down Britain has become.

John Lydon: Immigration in the UK has created division'

“They used to be fantastic places when I was a kid. Mum and dad would drag us off there for what felt like hours in a traffic jam. But it was absolutely great. It was working class people throwing sand at each other.

“They seem to be full of what they term prospective immigrants, which are really illegals not being cared for properly.

 “But then shouldn't have been accepted in such vast numbers because it's created a real, real animosity in communities. 

“When you import so many people with a completely different point of view, they’re not going to adapt to yours, they're going to stay and bring the problems that they are allegedly escaping from.”

