British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A British aid worker who pro-Russian forces detained in Ukraine has died.

Paul Urey's family has confirmed he passed away, and he is thought to have died within the last week after becoming ill. Relatives said they had been passed information by the Foreign Office.

The 45-year-old had been charged with "mercenary activities" in the breakaway Donetsk region as part of pro-Russian propaganda efforts.

Mr Urey was taken at a checkpoint near Zaporizhzhia, in the south of Ukraine, in April. He was held along with another British volunteer worker, 22-year-old Dylan Healy.

His mother Linda Urey posted two words on Facebook after the news broke: "Absolutely devastated."

Downing Street was alarmed at reports he had died.

A No 10 spokesman said: "They're clearly alarming reports and our thoughts are obviously with his family and friends."

Russia has tried to make the most of Brits captured in Ukraine. Separately to Mr Urey and Mr Dylan, the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.

Among them is Aiden Aslin, who is part of the Ukrainian military, but faces a death sentence because he was wrongly branded a mercenary by those in charge of the separatist, pro-Russian region.

Mr Urey has died after being detained in Ukraine. Picture: PA

He was convicted by a court in the almost entirely unrecognised region along with Shaun Pinner, 48. The classification of them as mercenaries was criticised because they were part of the Ukrainian forces.

The pair had announced their intentions to appeal but the "legal" process involved in their case was heavily criticised.

Pro-Russian forces have tried to use them as propaganda, having them contact family members and media outlets.

Such moves have been decried as an attempt to free pro-Russian politicians held by Ukrainian authorities.

Another Brit, Andrew Hill, 35, had also faced charges.

LBC has contacted the Foreign Office for details.

