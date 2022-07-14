Dancing on Ice star offers help to seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Dancing on Ice star offers help to seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee. Picture: Alamy

By Shuaib Adam

A seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee has gained the help of a Dancing On Ice star in continuing his training, after fleeing the War to Bristol.

Gosha Mandziuk was just seven when he was forced to flee Putin's invasion of Ukraine. In April, he moved in with a host family in Bristol thanks to the UK's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The young boy trained six days a week and even competed nationally before the war, and found himself in a precarious position once he left his home nation.

After Mr Mandziuk's heartbreaking story gained traction, the British ice-skating community reached out to help. American pro skater and Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers stepped up to the plate and offered young Gosha help with his training.

Mr Evers told Sky News: "Seeing and hearing his story really pulled at my heart strings."

The skater was eager to "keep his dream alive" and was taken aback by the talent of the boy.

"Seeing the tapes of him and from when you guys filmed him, I can definitely see he has potential. Even the way he stands in his skates – he's just got it – he's a talented kid."

Gosha's father is still in Ukraine resisting Putin's invasion. His mother, however, has come out to speak on the brilliant support they have received.

"You cannot even realise that so many people are eager to assist, to help. I'm sure he is now more confident."

Matt evers ensures he will continue to support and follow Gosha's journey, going as far to say "in a few years, maybe he'll be on Dancing On Ice, you never know!"