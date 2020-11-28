BA 'sorry' after tweeting support for England rugby team against Wales

28 November 2020, 16:27 | Updated: 28 November 2020, 16:45

British Airways has deleted the tweet in question after irking Welsh rugby fans
British Airways has deleted the tweet in question after irking Welsh rugby fans. Picture: PA / Twitter
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

British Airways has said sorry for upsetting Welsh rugby fans by tweeting "good luck" to the England team ahead of the two sides' clash on Saturday.

The flagship airline, which is one of the sponsors for England Rugby, chose to delete the tweet following a backlash from angry Welsh fans.

BA's social media faux pas came just hours before the two sides went head-to-head in their Autumn Nations Cup fixture in Llanelli.

The post, which was uploaded shortly after 5am on Saturday and also contained a video, read: "Good Luck to the England Rugby team against Wales today."

Many Welsh fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at the firm, branding the post "outrageous" and "disrespectful", while Labour's Chris Bryant called those behind it "utter divots".

The Rhondda MP shared a screenshot of the tweet, adding: "How is this right?"

Read more: Strict Covid tiers ‘until Easter’ as Tory rebellion grows

Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething also took to social media, saying: "Good way to annoy 3m+ potential customers."

Meanwhile the phrase "English Airways" began trending on Twitter as some Wales fans suggested the airline should consider a rebrand.

One fan tweeted: "Excuse me??? I take it you're rebranding yourselves as 'English Airways' then? WTF?"

YesCymru, the campaign for Welsh independence, tweeted: "To be clear, even when Wales becomes independent, it will still be a constituent part of the island of Britain.

"Your brand isn't 'UK Airways,' it's 'British Airways.'

"Regardless, we've had enough of this unequal, broken 'union.'"

Read more: More than 60 arrested as anti-lockdown protesters descend on London

Welsh BBC News presenter Huw Edwards joked: "I love @easyJet."

Although BA does not fly from Wales, it does employ roughly 900 maintenance and engineering staff at three sites in south Wales.

The company has since apologised for the tweet, saying its message "strayed offside".

A statement from the airline read: "We are proud sponsors of England Rugby but on this occasion we unintentionally strayed offside, for which we are sorry."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Pope

Pope elevates 13 new cardinals – then puts them in their place
France Law Protests

Teargas fired as French protesters condemn bill outlawing use of police images
Anti-lockdown protesters have descended on London

More than 60 arrested as anti-lockdown protesters descend on London
France Police

Protests over new security law planned across France

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed the minister for Covid vaccine deployment

Boris Johnson appoints Nadhim Zahawi as minster for Covid vaccine deployment
Iraq Protest

Five protesters killed in clashes with supporters of radical Iraqi cleric

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Companies must take responsibility for questionable production standards'

'Companies must take responsibility for questionable production standards'
Maajid Nawaz scrutinises morals of tech industry amid Apple slavery row

Maajid Nawaz scrutinises morals of tech industry amid Apple slavery row
Terminally ill caller's moving story puts lockdown into perspective

Terminally ill caller's moving story puts lockdown into perspective
Ken Clarke: No-deal Brexit be more damaging to economy than pandemic

No-deal Brexit will be more damaging to economy than Covid, warns ex-Chancellor
Tory MP demands evidence for Government lockdown strategy

Tory MP demands evidence for Government lockdown strategy

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London