British athlete who survived childhood rape takes own life as ex-Sky Sports presenter pays tribute

Sky Sports presenter Charlie Webster has paid tribute to her friend. Picture: GoFundMe/BBC/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A British rape survivor who inspired a documentary after she helped to convict her abusive running coach has died.

Ex-Sky Sports presenter Charlie Webster, who was also abused by coach Paul North, has led the way in tributes for her close friend, Katie, who was found dead at her home in Australia over the weekend.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: "I’m so sad, hurt and pained to say that Katie has sadly passed away.

"I’ve spent the past few days trying to get my head around this. I can’t.

"Katie is my friend, she was part of my running group that I made my BBC documentary Nowhere to Run: Abused by Our Coach about.

"Her mum, Sue, spoke about Katie and what she had suffered, and the long term impact of what happened to her was having on her.

"Katie died by suicide."

Charlie Webster's friend Katie. Picture: GoFundMe

Katie helped to bring her childhood abuser behind bars. Picture: BBC

The pair met at a running club in Sheffield when they were young, where they became best friends.

Last year, Ms Webster created a Nowhere to Run: Abused by Our Coach for the BBC, which documented how Katie was sexually abused by her running coach Paul North.

The ex-Sky Sports presenter revealed how her friend Katie bravely came face-to-face with her childhood abuser to testify against him and put him in jail.

"For Katie the pain was just too much, her mental health deteriorated and she devastatingly took her own life," Ms Webster said.

She added that her friend was "incredibly courageous, strong and so brave to stand up in court and testify against him".

"Katie saved so many other children from being sexually abused by this abhorrent rapist," she said.

Charlie Webster and her friend Katie met in Sheffield as children. Picture: Alamy

Ms Webster continued in her tribute: "Katie deserved so much better.

"We want to do everything to honour Katie the way she deserves, to speak her name, live her legacy to continue to help other survivors of abuse, and for Katie to be grieved and celebrated.

"To show Katie she was and is loved."

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Katie's name to pay for the cost of bring her body back to the UK.

It has already exceeded its £5,000 goal, raising more than £7,000.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised by this article, for confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.