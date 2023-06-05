British backpacker, 23, loses arm in farm accident during gap year in Australia

Henry Dunn was injured while working on a farm in Australia. Picture: Henry Dunn/GoFundMe/Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

A British backpacker has recounted a horrifying accident that caused him to lose an arm while working on a farm during his gap year in Australia.

Henry Dunn, 23, was working on a cattle station in the Northern Territory, Outback Australia, when he injured himself in November.

He was operating a post driver - which is used to stamp fences into the ground - when his left arm was crushed.

Mr Dunn was quickly flown 500km to Royal Darwin Hospital where he faced emergency surgery, resulting in the amputation of his lower left arm.

Henry Dunn was working in the Northern Territory, Outback Australia on a Cattle Station. Picture: Henry Dunn/Instagram

The backpacker opened up about his experience on his GoFundMe page, saying he wanted to raise funds to "regain the exciting and adventurous life" he previously lived.

He said despite it not being the end to his trip that he had hoped for, his priority is to now build a strong foundation for his physical and mental recovery.

"I was finally able to fly out to Thailand on the 19th of January 2022 which marked the start of my year abroad travelling Southeast Asia and then progressing to New Zealand and Australia," he said.

"In the 11 months of being away, I met amazing people, experienced new cultures, foods, and activities which all aided my personal development and view of the world.

"For the last 3 months, I set out to work on a Cattle Station in the Northern Territory; an amazing experience where I learnt so much about working with cattle and station life.

"As I approached my last week before heading on to Perth, I was involved in a serious accident and was flown 500km with Care Flight to Royal Darwin Hospital where I underwent emergency surgery which resulted in the amputation of my lower left arm."

Henry Dunn became an upper limb amputee after being involved in the accident. Picture: GoFundMe

Updating people on Instagram, Mr Dunn said he had finally got his first prosthetic.

"It’s the first of many - see it as a prototype," he said.

"My 'residual limb' is changing shape all of the time as it goes through different stages of healing. Doctors explained the healing like baking a pie. The outside looks ready but inside is still raw; still a long way to go.

"Because of this, the fit of the socket is also changing meaning there is movement which isn’t ideal. It needs to be a “snug” fit…especially when progressing to a more complex prosthesis.

"The focus of this prosthetic is to get used to the pressure surrounding my residual limb. Even lifting a light item has caused discomfort as the pressure increases, I want to avoid this.

"Next week I’ll be in clinic, hoping to have a harness system set up which will allow a grip like movement."

Mr Dunn has already managed to raise more than £8,000 to help cover costs that are not covered by insurance.

The Northern Territory Workers' Compensation Scheme allows for payment of medical but is also a no fault scheme, meaning a worker cannot sue an employer for negligence.

He said he remains "optimistic about the future and the challenges to come".