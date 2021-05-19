Government was underprepared for a pandemic, report finds

19 May 2021, 09:09

A report has found that the Government was underprepared for a pandemic
A report has found that the Government was underprepared for a pandemic. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

The UK Government was underprepared for a pandemic, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

The study, which is designed to help the government learn from their response, analysed a number of things including public trust, delivery models, and data and evidence from the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

It found that, as well as being underprepared, the UK also had workforce shortages, an unreformed adult social care system, and a government – both central and local – that was under immense financial pressure, all of which affected the success of its response.

“Covid-19 has required government to respond to an exceptionally challenging and rapidly changing threat,” said Gareth Davies, head of the NAO.

“There is much to learn from the successes and failures in government’s response and this report is our initial contribution to that process.

“Applying these lessons is not only important for the remaining phases of the current pandemic but should also help better prepare the UK for future emergencies.”

Read more: Covid-19 crisis in numbers

Exclusive: Over 100 flights from India landed in UK since country placed on 'red list'

The report found that, while some aspects of the response such as the vaccine rollout had been successful, others indicated that the government “lacked detailed contingency plans to manage the unfolding situation”.

In order to learn from it, the report made a number of recommendations for the government, including a more “systematic” approach, improving the resilience of key workers and making better use of the data available.

It also recommended greater documentation and transparency of decisions to encourage public trust, something that Boris Johnson’s team has been repeatedly attacked for by Labour.

Read more: Ministers urge greater vaccine uptake as cases of Indian Covid variant grow

Read more: Indian variant more transmissible but vaccines appear effective - Hancock

Boris Johnson announced an inquiry into the Government's Covid response
Boris Johnson announced an inquiry into the Government's Covid response. Picture: Getty

The report comes just a week after Boris Johnson announced a full public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told the House of Commons that the government has an obligation to examine its role in the handling of the crisis, and that there would be a full inquiry beginning in Spring 2022.

He said: "Amid such tragedy the state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and as candidly as possible, and to learn every lesson for the future - which is why I've always said when the time is right there should be a full and independent inquiry.

"So, I can confirm today that the Government will establish an independent public inquiry on a statutory basis, with full powers under the Inquiries Act 2005 - including the ability to compel the production of all relevant materials and take oral evidence in public under oath.

"In establishing the inquiry, we will work closely with the devolved administrations."

Mr Johnson also announced he would form a UK Commission on Covid Commemoration to remember those who have died of Covid, and to honour frontline workers and those involved in the vaccination effort.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Comments from government ministers have led to confusion about holidays abroad to amber list countries.

Travel confusion: Can I go on holiday abroad? Where can I travel to from the UK?
Monument Valley is shown in Utah (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee as largest Native American tribe
Child poverty is on the increase in the UK, once housing costs are taken into consideration

More than half of children in parts of UK living in poverty, report says
Palestinians use a water tanker to try to extinguish a fire at a paint factory after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, Gaza Strip (Yousef Masoud/AP)

Israel continues air strikes in Gaza amid calls for end to bombardments
Commuters wear face masks and practise social distancing while onboard an underground train in Singapore (Zen Soo/AP)

Restrictions tighten across Asia amid surge in coronavirus cases
Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii (Amy Sussman/AP)

Stockholm concert venue renamed in honour of Avicii

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'
PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP
'E-scooters have no sound and are a pavement obstacle'

Blind caller fears London e-scooters will endanger partially-sighted people
'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK
James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'
Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London