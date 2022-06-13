British man, 70, accused of raping his 'drunk' daughter on holiday in Crete

By Stephen Rigley

A 70-year-old British man has been accused of raping his daughter while on holiday in Crete.

The unnamed man, was arrested on Saturday two days after his daughter went to police to say she had been attacked in Malia.

The victim, who was on holiday, admitted being drunk and said she could not remember anything about her attacker, save that he was wearing all-white clothes.

Local media reports that officers who reviewed CCTV footage said the pair had been drinking together in a bar when the father made obscene gestures to his daughter, hit her in the face, followed her out on to the street and raped her on a deserted beach.

DNA samples have been collected for comparison.The victim is said to be in a state of disbelief and has told police that her father could not have carried out the attack - though it is not clear whether she has been presented with any of the evidence.

Medical examiners told local newspaper Neakriti that the woman was 'covered' in injures that were consistent with stones and branches found on the beach.

Examiners added that she also had injuries consistent with rape, and that DNA samples have been collected.

Police arrested the father on Saturday and brought him in handcuffs to a local magistrate's office, where he was charged with felony rape, sexual abuse, and domestic violence offences.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and vehemently denies being responsible.

Police will keep the father in detention until at least Tuesday, which is the deadline for him to issue a public apology for the crime.

Greek law allows for reduced sentences for people who admit their guilt and apologise, and is available to those accused of rape.



