Clergyman, 69, dies on drug-fuelled night out with Belgian priest - later arrested after ecstasy discovery

30 September 2024, 11:28 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 11:47

Priest with hands folded in prayer during Catholic mass...
A British clergyman has died after a drug-fuelled night out in Belgium. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A British clergyman has died following a night involving drugs and sexual activity with a Belgian priest, who has since been arrested on drug-related charges, according to Belgian authorities on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 69-year-old, whose identity remains unknown, was spending Thursday evening with a fellow priest, 60, at a clergy residence in Kalmthout, north of Antwerp, when he suddenly fell ill, the prosecutor's office reported.

Shortly after midnight, the Belgian priest contacted emergency services, but they were unable to revive the British clergyman, according to the MailOnline.

The man had reportedly been visiting colleagues to coincide with the Pope's visit to Belgium.

"It appears the two men had taken ecstasy and poppers together and engaged in sexual activity.

Two ecstasy pills were also discovered," the prosecutor's office stated.

The incident has left the community of Heidi in shock
The incident has left the community of Heide, in Kalmthout, north of Antwerp, in shock. Picture: Google

The investigation is ongoing, and the autopsy has yet to reveal the exact cause of death.

Traces of ecstasy were reportedly found on the body and narcotics in the blood.

The 60-year-old priest was questioned by an investigating judge and subsequently taken into custody.

He now faces charges of drug trafficking resulting in death.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis was in Belgium on Saturday, where he met with 17 survivors of clergy sexual abuse. During the meeting, he expressed the church’s commitment to providing support and assistance to the victims.

Read more: 'Not all cultures are equally valid': Kemi Badenoch sparks row over immigration comments

Read more: Kris Kristofferson was 'something special' says Barbra Streisand following death at 88

Pope Francis leads mass at King Baudouin Stadium
Pope Francis leads mass at King Baudouin Stadium. Picture: Getty
Pope Francis leads mass at King Baudouin Stadium within the his 3-day visit in Brussels, Belgium
Pope Francis leads mass at King Baudouin Stadium within the his 3-day visit in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A hole in the ground near the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburb

Hezbollah’s deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah death

Breaking
June Mills, from Ainsdale on Merseyside was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday

Wheelchair-bound driver, 96, becomes oldest woman in Britain to be convicted for dangerous driving

Blast Furnace 4 is the final furnace operating at Tata Steel's plant and will be fully shut down at about 5pm on Monday

UK's biggest steelworks in Port Talbot to cease production leading to thousands of job losses in South Wales

The Odyssey cruise ship is finally set to depart today after undergoing months of repairs

'Belfast is great… But we’re glad to be leaving': Cruise ship passengers stranded for months finally set to depart

A total of 926 people over three years have been struck down with stomach bugs while staying at luxury hotel resorts on the island

Nearly a thousand British tourists taking legal action after falling ill during Cape Verde holidays

Nepal Floods

Nepal flood deaths reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Angelus Oaks

California wildfire flare-up prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

Orange skies over a threatened house as awildfire approaches the village of Kallithea

Wildfire in southern Greece leaves two dead

Boris Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month near Genoa

Two of Boris Becker's four children not invited to German tennis star's third wedding

Demi Moore's new film The Substance has shocked audiences

Cinema-goers walk out of Demi Moore’s new film The Substance due to graphic gory scenes

Marine Le Pen

Le Pen’s future in balance as French far-right officials go on trial

Tunnel workers push equipment up a rail track to a machine boring a 2.5-mile bypass tunnel for the Delaware Aqueduct in Marlboro

New York City closes tunnel supplying half its water for big fix

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.

Two more charged in connection with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed to death with zombie knife

Shigeru Ishiba

Japan’s likely next leader says he will call election for October 27

It is understood the Kilner is demanding around half of Walker’s £27 million fortune

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner demands £15m from Man City star to 'consider giving marriage another go'

Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border

Hamas leader in Lebanon killed in air strike as Israeli tanks mass on border and fears grow of ground invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

First Israeli air strike in nearly a year of conflict hits central Beirut

Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border

Israel masses tanks at border as fears grow of ground invasion into Lebanon

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON Promotional photo of US musician about 1978

Kris Kristofferson was 'something special' says Barbra Streisand following death at 88

Kemi Badenoch MP

'Not all cultures are equally valid': Kemi Badenoch sparks row over immigration comments

Rishi Sunak Launches The Welsh Conservatives General Election Manifesto

Leader of Welsh Conservatives claims they are 'Party of Change' - not Labour

Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London in 2023

Prince Harry to honour seriously ill children and families in UK charity visit - but unlikely to reunite with family
A flood-damaged road is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina

Supplies struggle to get through to flood-impacted communities as 105 confirmed dead from Hurricane Helene
Tropical Weather

Death toll rises from Helene while supplies rushed to affected areas

Voters will have to accept new pylons if they want lower energy bills as burying cables underground is too expensive, the Prime Minister has said.

Pylons or high energy prices, Keir Starmer to tell voters in pitch for new energy infrastructure
Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal six-vehicle motorway collision.

Police seek man over fatal six-car pile up on M40 on Saturday which took life of woman in her 50s

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit