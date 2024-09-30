Clergyman, 69, dies on drug-fuelled night out with Belgian priest - later arrested after ecstasy discovery

By Flaminia Luck

A British clergyman has died following a night involving drugs and sexual activity with a Belgian priest, who has since been arrested on drug-related charges, according to Belgian authorities on Saturday.

The 69-year-old, whose identity remains unknown, was spending Thursday evening with a fellow priest, 60, at a clergy residence in Kalmthout, north of Antwerp, when he suddenly fell ill, the prosecutor's office reported.

Shortly after midnight, the Belgian priest contacted emergency services, but they were unable to revive the British clergyman, according to the MailOnline.

The man had reportedly been visiting colleagues to coincide with the Pope's visit to Belgium.

"It appears the two men had taken ecstasy and poppers together and engaged in sexual activity.

Two ecstasy pills were also discovered," the prosecutor's office stated.

The incident has left the community of Heide, in Kalmthout, north of Antwerp, in shock. Picture: Google

The investigation is ongoing, and the autopsy has yet to reveal the exact cause of death.

Traces of ecstasy were reportedly found on the body and narcotics in the blood.

The 60-year-old priest was questioned by an investigating judge and subsequently taken into custody.

He now faces charges of drug trafficking resulting in death.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis was in Belgium on Saturday, where he met with 17 survivors of clergy sexual abuse. During the meeting, he expressed the church’s commitment to providing support and assistance to the victims.

Pope Francis leads mass at King Baudouin Stadium. Picture: Getty