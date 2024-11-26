Family of Brit teen facing 20 years in Dubai prison over fling with 17-year-old girl pleads with country's ruler for help

26 November 2024, 08:14

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.
Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Henry Moore

The family of a British teenager being held in Dubai over a summer fling with a 17-year-old girl has pleaded with the country’s ruler for help.

Marcus Fakana, 18, sparked a “holiday romance” while in the conservative nation with his parents in August, according to Detained in Dubai, a human rights group representing him.

The Tottenham-born teenager was allegedly reported to Dubai’s authorities by the girl’s mother after their fling was discovered.

The girl, also from London, was reportedly back in the UK when her mother made the allegation.

With the teen facing 20 years behind bars, Mr Fakana’s parents have issued a fresh statement pleading for help from both the public and Dubai’s ruler, HH Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

His parents said: “We've sought assistance from Foreign secretary David Lammy to ensure his right to upheld and we ask Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, to please let our boy come home.

“This ordeal has caused us terrible emotional and financial strain and every day is an emotional battle.

Marcus Fakana
Marcus Fakana. Picture: Detained in Dubai

“The boy's family, who are from Tottenham, North London, said they were grateful for the continued support from the public, the media and friends and family who 'have been incredible and gives us hope.”

Around £24,000 has been raised to get Marcus Fakana back to the UK.

“Marcus was held at the notorious Al Barsha police station for three days, unable to make a phone call or speak with his parents,” Detained in Dubai said.

Dubai recently legalised sex outside of marriage - but both parties must be over 18.

According to the human rights group, the holiday became “a months-long ordeal that could lead to 20 years in prison.”

“We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict. My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy”, Mr Fakana told Detained in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Picture: Getty

“When she left, I couldn’t wait to see her again when I got home. Then suddenly, police knocked on our hotel door. They said they were taking me in for questioning but wouldn’t tell me why. I couldn’t imagine what for. I was frightened and my parents were terrified”.

Following the report, Mr Fakana says he was held at a police station for three days, unable to contact his family.

“They were worried sick”, said Radha Stirling, Detained in Dubai’s chief executive said.

“He was told his girlfriend’s mother had reported the relationship to authorities in Dubai after she had arrived back in London.

“Marcus later found out the mother had looked on her daughter’s phone and found their chats and pictures. She was furious and reported him to Dubai’s police.

The skyline in Dubai
The skyline in Dubai. Picture: Getty

“This is clearly a very strict mother to involve police in a private matter that is completely legal in the country where she lives and where the children have grown up. Perhaps she wasn’t aware that she triggered the possibility of a young man of only 18 spending the next 20 years in prison.

“The girl was just a few months younger than Marcus and he didn’t know that at the time. This is not something Dubai should be prosecuting.

Ms Stirling added: “Parents will be scared to take their older teenagers on vacation with them where they could end up losing their lives over behaviour that’s completely legal in their own countries.”

Dubai’s Public Prosecution said it is “committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings.”

A statement read: “The case was initiated in response to a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old British girl.

“The girl, a tourist visiting Dubai, is not a resident of the UAE. Under UAE law, the girl is legally classified as a minor, and in accordance with procedures recognised internationally, her mother -being the legal guardian- filed the complaint.

“Dubai's legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings. The next court hearing has been scheduled for 9 December at the request of the defendant's legal counsel, contrary to what has been reported by some media.

“The media should avoid speculation and allow the judiciary to carry out its responsibilities within its clear legal framework.”

The family had previously called on Tottenham MP and UK foreign secretary David Lammy to throw his support behind Mr Fakana.

While Mr Lammy has not commented on the case, the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) confirmed last week they were supporting the family.

