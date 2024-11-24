Body found in search for missing rabbi in UAE as Israel says he was killed in 'anti-Semitic terror incident'

Zvi Kogan. Picture: Courtesy, Chabad

By Emma Soteriou

A body has been found in the search for a missing rabbi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Israel saying he was killed in an 'anti-Semitic terror incident'.

Zvi Kogan, 28, who ran a Kosher shop in Dubai, went missing on Thursday and there were suspicions he had been kidnapped.

His disappearance came as Iran had been threatening to retaliate against Israel after the two countries traded fire in October.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel "will act with all means to seek justice with the criminals responsible for his death".

The Emirati government gave no immediate acknowledgement that Mr Kogan had been found dead.

The Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:



The UAE intelligence and security authorities have located the body of Zvi Kogan, who has been missing since Thursday, 21 November 2024. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 24, 2024

Israeli president Isaac Herzog said: "I mourn with sorrow and outrage the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

"This vile anti-Semitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people. It will not deter us from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere - especially with the help of the dedicated commitment and work of the Chabad emissaries all over the world.

"I thank the UAE authorities for their swift action, and trust they will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Rabbi Kogan’s wife and family. May his memory be a blessing."

STATEMENT BY CHABAD-LUBAVITCH WORLD HEADQUARTERS



We are deeply concerned about Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary who went missing in the Emirati city of Dubai on Thursday.



Our emissaries are working closely with authorities as they investigate his disappearance.… pic.twitter.com/bS6komiSVh — Chabad Lubavitch HQ (@Lubavitch) November 23, 2024

Mr Kogan's wife, Rivky, is a US citizen who lived with him in the UAE.

She is the niece of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The Chabad Lubavitch movement, a prominent and highly observant branch of Orthodox Judaism, said Mr Kogan was last seen in Dubai.

A video circulating on social media showed him earlier in the week at a Kosher grocery store in the city-state.

The Chabad Lubavitch movement described him as being an emissary of the branch, which is based in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighbourhood in New York.