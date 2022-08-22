British tourist, 24, 'raped near to a bar while on holiday in Greece'

By Megan Hinton

A British tourist was raped while on holiday in Greece in an attack near a bar.

The alleged attack was reported by a 24-year-old British woman who claimed the suspect forced her to commit sexual acts near a bar in the Paleros area.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the Akti-Vonitsa region in the west of the country.

According to local media, the incident took place on Friday and the victim accused the suspect of using physical violence to force himself on her.

The Akti Vonitsa Police Department launched a manhunt after the attack was reported and later arrested the suspect who has been charged with rape.

The 26-year-old is due to appear at the First Instance Prosecutor’s Office in Lefkada, Greek police said in a press statement.

It comes two months after a 70-year-old British man was accused of raping his daughter while on holiday in Crete.

The 33-year-old victim, who was on holiday, admitted being drunk and said she could not remember anything about her attacker, except that he was wearing all-white clothes.

Local media reports that officers who reviewed CCTV footage said the pair had been drinking together in a bar when the father made obscene gestures to his daughter, hit her in the face, followed her out on to the street and raped her on a deserted beach.

But the daughter came to her father's defence stating he is "100% innocent" and accused police of letting her attacker "roam free".

The British father was later released after DNA tests proved he did not carry out the attack.