British tourist, 34, dies after falling from seventh floor of Magaluf hotel

A British tourist has died after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Magaluf. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan Hinton

A British tourist has died after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Magaluf, according to officials in Spain.

A 34-year-old man from the UK reportedly fell to his death at 8.30am on Thursday morning after displaying "strange" behaviour.

A Civil Guard spokesman said: "The dead man is a 34-year-old British man.

"The incident is very recent and there’s not a lot we can say at the moment as the investigation is ongoing."

The incident occurred at Notari Alemany, Calvià, named locally as four-star Melia South Beach Hotel, with local newspapers suggesting he may have been intoxicated "because of the way he was acting".

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre said: "We got the first call at 8.39am this morning morning.

"Ambulances, local police and Civil Guard were sent to the scene but there was nothing that could be done to save the man who was subsequently declared dead."

Whilst a receptionist at the hotel where the incident occurred said: "It's all very recent and we're not making any comment at the moment."

The incident follows warnings to UK holidaymakers about new rules imposed to stop drunken tourism across Europe with some all-inclusive resorts imposing a six-drinks rule for alcoholic drinks for Brits.