Would you open your home to Ukrainian refugees? Brits to be asked

By Liam Gould

Brits will be asked to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes as part of the new scheme set to be announced on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Mr Johnson told Sky News the upcoming scheme to allow refugees into their homes will be "generous".

“On Monday, you’ll get from the levelling up secretary, you’ll get the programme that will allow people to come in, so [if] people want to welcome [refugees] into their own homes, they can do so.”

He added that this would be the "best thing for refugees, because they want a scheme that is safe, that is welcoming and that works".

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will set out on Monday details of a new "sponsored" humanitarian route to allow Ukrainians without family links to the UK to come to the country, as well as a second visa scheme.

The Daily Telegraph reported that ministers will unveil a hotline and webpage where individuals, charities, businesses and community groups will be able to offer rooms to those escaping the conflict.

Home Secretary Priti Patel first announced a stricter visa application scheme last week to the House of Commons.

Ms Patel later eased the initial plan put into place and told the Commons, refugees could now apply remotely and would be told when they could travel.

“In short, Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are, and will be able to give their biometrics once in Britain.”

Thousands flock to Lviv station to try to get a train out of Ukraine as desperation grows at Ukraine border as more than half a million refugees flee war. Picture: Alamy / Bel Trew

But, there has been criticism for the government's approach to the refugee crisis after issuing 1,000 visas so far.

The British Red Cross said Britain should follow the lead of other European countries and completely remove the requirement of visas. The proposal has been supported by the Ukrainian ambassador in London.

The Refugee Council said the Home Secretary's reaction to the crisis “does not go anywhere near far enough.”

The European Union have issued three year residency to Ukrainians without the need for a visa - while the UK has maintained control of their entry numbers.

Over 2.5 million people are now believed to have fled the country, with 1.5 million settling in Poland. But, 40% of the 2.5 million are thought to have left for different countries.

This comes after Russia launched several more attacks on other Ukrainian cities, and began to further encircle the capital city of Kyiv.

Satellite images captured a large Russian military presence appear to disperse and redeploy on the outskirts of Kyiv - with some settling in firing positions.

A number of high-profile individuals have shown their support for housing families fleeing their home on social media.

Phones4U billionaire John Caudwelll has offered to house Ukrainian refugees at his Staffordshire estate. He has urged other wealthy people to follow suit in support.

"I don’t know how you become a sponsor, but consider this my application if it’s needed. I'd like to host a Ukrainian family to live on the grounds of my estate in Staffordshire.

"I'll house them in their own, two-bedroom apartment in this coach house, providing all utilities and food as long as they need it. Although refugees will benefit from the safety and shelter I can provide, I suspect the experience will be unique, humbling and deeply enriching for me as well.

"As Eastern Europe struggles to address the worsening crisis, I urge wealthy individuals to step up and offer shelter in their homes.

"I consider this a small gesture and my humanitarian duty."