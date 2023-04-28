Breaking News

Evacuation flights from Sudan to end on Saturday evening giving Brits less than a day to flee war hell

Evacuation flights from Sudan will stop tomorrow. Picture: Alamy/Getty/MoD

By Will Taylor

Brits have less than a day to flee the hell in Sudan or they face being left behind.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister, said evacuation flights from an airfield north of the capital Khartoum will end at 6pm UK time on Saturday.

He said 1,500 Brits have managed to get out and there has been a "significant decline in British nationals coming forward".

But he rejected that the Government would end up leaving people behind by stopping them so suddenly, saying: "Every single British national that has come forward and their eligible dependents has been put safely onto a plane.

"We are seeing those numbers declining significantly. And just like other countries, as those numbers decline, we have put an end date on this.

"What I would say is that even beyond that, we will maintain consular support in Sudan, particularly at the exit route.

"So both to the north, to south and particularly Port Sudan itself."

Read more: British woman describes her family's 'terrifying' dash for Sudan escape amid hail of bullets

Hundreds have been evacuated. Picture: Alamy

Asked what his advice would be for those left behind, Mr Dowden said: "Well, first of all, we have been very clear that this would be a time limited operation.

"We gave a very clear signal over 24 hours ago that people should expect that as the ceasefire comes to an end, we would be winding down the number of flights.

"We are now saying to those people, you have another 24 hours if you are eligible to make your way to the airport and we will get you on a plane, just as we have done for every other person that has come forward who is eligible, making it the longest and largest evacuation effort of any Western country."

Read more: British woman describes her family's 'terrifying' dash for Sudan escape amid hail of bullets

Oliver Dowden has said evacuation flights will end soon. Picture: Alamy

Sudan is descending into civil war after fighting broke out between the country's armed forces and a massive militia.

The so-called Rapid Support Forces are fighting its integration into the Sudanese army and who will lead the force as the country tries to return to civilian rule.

Parts of Khartoum have become a war zone. The UK had to launch a special forces mission last weekend to rescue diplomatic staff, then told its citizens in the country to get to the airfield for flights back to Britain.

They agreed a three day ceasefire so foreign countries could get their citizens out, and extended it.

But the pace of the evacuation has been criticised, while Labour feared some families could get split up.

So far, only immediate family members of British passport holders can go.

Shadow foreign secretary and LBC presenter David Lammy said: "It cannot be right that NHS doctors and other British residents who worked to protect us throughout the pandemic are being denied the chance to evacuate from the conflict gripping Sudan.

"At the same time, British nationals remain stuck as the government refuses to evacuate their dependent, immediate family members."