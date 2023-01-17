Brixton Academy security 'took bribes to let people in without tickets', as fatal crush investigation continues

Gaby Hutchinson and Rebecca Ikumelo died in the crush. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Security guards at Brixton Academy, the south London music venue where two people died in a crush in December, took bribes to let people without tickets into concerts, according to an investigation.

Concert-goer Rebecca Ikumelo and guard Gaby Hutchinson both died after getting caught in the stampede at an Asake concert on December 15, with reports many ticketless people tried to force their way in.

One security guard said that guards would let about two hundred extra people into the venue for cash.

"There were people taking money... Some staff made £1,000 cash," a guard, who is employed by AP Security, told the BBC.

"Our company knew what was going on and they knew the people who were doing it, and they did nothing about it."

Police cordon outside Brixton Academy. Picture: Getty

There is no suggestion that Gaby Hutchinson took bribes or let anyone in without tickets.

The whistleblower guard, using the fake name Rohan, added that there were only 110 security guards on duty on the night of the fatal crush, when there should have been 190.

He described the crush "like being in a car crash that's been really awful - being crashed on and stamped on".

Rohan said that things get "out of hand" when a few people bribe their way in, because word of the breach spreads - and other people try their luck.

Rebecca Ikumelo is pictured in a police handout. Picture: Police handout

"When you let a few people in, they would text their friends, and they'll text their friends," he said.

"And the bouncers started being greedy, and it got out of hand. And people wanted to come in anyway, without a ticket.

"You can train someone to the max, but when that happens in front of you, you actually stop… you freeze."

Rohan claimed that the subject of bribes had been brought up in staff meetings, but AP Security managers had not reprimanded guards accused of letting ticketless people in.

Gaby Hutchinson with girlfriend Phoebie. Picture: Facebook

He claimed that bribing guards for tickets was not limited to Brixton Academy, but also happened at several other venues and festivals where he had worked.

Brixton Academy's licence was suspended after the crush. Lambeth Council extended the suspension until April 16 on Monday.

AMG Group, which holds the venue's licence, said it was providing "full cooperation to police".

The company added: "O2 Academy Brixton recognises the gravity of the events which occurred on the night of 15 December 2022 and expresses its sincere condolences to the families of those who died during the tragic incident and its genuine concerns for anyone affected by it."

AP Security said the day after the crush: "We are working with our lawyers, the operators of the premises and the authorities to provide all information that is needed.

"We will continue to work with all parties and are unable to provide any information at this time while those inquiries are completed."

The company did not comment on the allegations of bribes.

