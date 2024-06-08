Fairground ride malfunction at popular south London country show sees four rushed to hospital

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a fairground ride malfunctions at a packed south London event (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a fairground ride malfunctioned at a packed south London event.

Police were called at 6.20pm on Saturday to the Lambeth Country Show after a fairground ride broke down in London's Brockwell Park.

Cordons have been put in place and four people were taken to major trauma centres as a result.

Nobody is currently trapped on the ride - but the conditions of all four is unknown.

Lambeth's branch of the Metropolitan Police says that they are now investigating the situation.

The Met Police said on X: "Emergency services responded at around 6.20pm on Saturday to a fairground ride having failed at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park.

"Four people have been taken to hospital. We await an assessment of their conditions.

"Nobody is trapped on the ride.

"Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

"Cordons are in place at the location.

"The Health & Safety Executive will be informed."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:18pm today (8 June) to reports of an incident at Brockwell Park, SE24.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene including four ambulance crews and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

“We treated four people at the scene and took them all to major trauma centres.”