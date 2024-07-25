Man charged with attempted murder of senior Army officer after 'knife attack' outside Kent barracks

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of an Army officer in uniform near a barracks. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By EJ Ward

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a uniformed Army officer who was stabbed repeatedly near a barracks in Kent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Esan, 24, has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of a uniformed Army officer near Brompton Barracks in Gillingham on Tuesday.

The soldier, in his 40s, was found seriously injured just metres away from the barracks.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the unprovoked attack.

Esan was arrested near his home in nearby Rochester about 35 minutes after the knife attack.

Police said they do not believe that it was an act of terrorism and there is no suggestion of a threat to anyone else.

They said the attack might have been related to mental health, as well as possible links to the barracks.

Esan has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place

He will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on July 25.

Read more: British soldier fighting for life after being 'stabbed in frenzied attack outside barracks' - as man, 24, arrested

Read more: Police 'being supported by counter-terror officers' as they investigate stabbing of soldier outside barracks

Officers at the scene in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, Kent, after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday evening. Picture: Alamy

A statement from Kent Police said: "Detectives investigating the serious assault of a soldier in Gillingham have charged a man with attempted murder.

"Kent Police was called to Sally Port Gardens at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report that the victim, a man in his 40s, had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

"He was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is currently described as serious but stable.

"Anthony Esan, 24, was arrested near his home address in Mooring Road, Rochester, at approximately 6.30pm the same day and has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Thursday 25 July."

A police officer and a detective at the scene in Sally Port in Gillingham. Picture: Alamy

Responding to the incident on Wednesday, Defence Secretary John Healey said: "Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent.

"My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time.

"On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery."