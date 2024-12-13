Ian Payne 4am - 7am
Palace investigating following reports member of Buckingham Palace staff arrested after Christmas party
13 December 2024, 05:24 | Updated: 13 December 2024, 05:36
An investigation will take place after reports a member of Buckingham Palace staff was arrested after a Christmas party, according to a Palace spokesperson.
The spokesperson said "appropriate action" would be taken after the Palace was made aware of the incident. The
Sun reported a female member of staff was arrested at a bar in Victoria on Tuesday.
A Palace spokesperson told the BBC: "We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.
"While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken."
The Metropolitan Police told The Sun officers had been called to a bar in Victoria Street after reports a customer had "smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff".
They said a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly before being released after being given a penalty notice.
The Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.