Budget 2021: Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces 'mortgage guarantee' for 5% deposit buyers

3 March 2021, 13:38 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 13:39

By Megan White

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new "mortgage guarantee" for buyers with a 5 per cent deposit as part of his Budget, telling MPs he wants to turn "generation rent into generation buy."

The new scheme will see lenders benefitting from a Government guarantee on lending to people with a five per cent deposit.

It will be available to current homeowners as well as first-time buyers looking to buy a house for up to £600,000.

Budget 2021 LIVE: Rishi Sunak unveils Covid-19 recovery spending plans

Lloyds, NatWest, Santander, Barclays and HSBC are among those who will be offering the 95 per cent mortgages from next month, with others including Virgin Money following soon after.

The Chancellor also confirmed an extension to the stamp duty holiday, with the £500,000 nil rate band extended from March 31 to June 30.

The band will then fall to £250,000, double its standard level, until the end of September, before returning to the usual level of £125,000 from October 1.

Mr Sunak told MPs: "Lenders who provide mortgages to homebuyers who can only afford a 5% deposit will benefit from a Government guarantee on those mortgages.

"I'm pleased to say that several of the country's largest lenders including Lloyds, NatWest, Santander, Barclays and HSBC will be offering these 95% mortgages from next month, and I know more, including Virgin Money will follow shortly after.

Read more: Rishi Sunak says UK will 'recover' as he unveils Spring Budget

"A policy that gives people who can't afford a big deposit the chance to buy their own home. As the Prime Minister has said, we want to turn generation rent into generation buy."

Under the mortgage guarantee scheme, the Government will offer to take on some of the risk of low deposit loans, meaning lenders would have some protection from potential losses.

Low deposit loans are often seen as more of a risk because borrowers could end up in negative equity if house prices fall - meaning they owe more than their property is worth.

All lenders under the scheme will offer mortgages fixed for at least five years as part of their range of products, providing options for consumers with smaller deposits who want the security and predictability of a mortgage with a fixed rate over a longer term.

The new initiative follows in the footsteps of the UK-wide Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme, which was launched in 2013 and helped to reinvigorate the market after the 2008 financial crisis.

That scheme, which also offered 5% deposit mortgages, is no longer running.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netherlands

Explosion damages Dutch coronavirus testing centre

Rishi Sunak delivering the Budget in the Commons today

Budget 2021 LIVE: Sunak freezes income tax threshold and hikes corporation tax
Iraq

Rockets strike air base in Iraq hosting American troops

Myanmar

At least six protesters killed by security forces in Myanmar – reports
Pope Francis poster in Iraq

Intense preparations ahead of Pope’s visit to Iraq

Police in the Netherlands during an anti-lockdown protest

Covid-19 test centre hit by explosion in the Netherlands

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller refuses vaccine over fear the Government wants 'to control the population'

Nick Ferrari takes on jab refuser who fears Government wants to 'control' public
Sir Ed Davey says Treasury are 'attacking self-employed people' ahead of Budget 2021

Sir Ed Davey accuses Treasury of 'attacking self-employed people'
The caller was speaking to Iain Dale ahead of the budget

Budget 2021: No help for the excluded will come like 'dagger to the heart', Tory voter says
The former international development secretary was speaking on LBC

Cutting aid to Yemen is 'appalling dereliction of duty', Conservative MP says
Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent

Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent
Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

'Boris Johnson wants to generate post-Covid feel-good factor with 2030 World Cup'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London