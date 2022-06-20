Breaking News

Teen 'fights for life' after hero neighbours rescue him from Burnley house explosion

By Amy Addison-Dunne

An 18-year-old was airlifted to hospital after hero neighbours rescued him from a house explosion in Burnley.

Neighbours rushed to the scene to rescue him and another woman out of the house which had collapsed in the blast.

The teenager was then airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital suffering from what the North West Ambulance Service described as major trauma.

The service also confirmed a female patient has been taken to Royal Blackburn for assessment.

A 999 call was made at 12:11pm.

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion in Burnley. Picture: LBC

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Authorities have asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

It said in a statement released on Twitter: "We're currently dealing with an explosion in a house on Sefton Terrace, Burnley. One person has been rescued by neighbours and taken to hospital.

"Please avoid the area around Sefton Terrace and Piccadilly Road.

"We have three fire engines and our urban search and rescue team at the scene.

"We're working with the other emergency services, local authorities and utilities companies to make the scene safe and assess the structure of the property."

Roads were initially closed by Burnley police, with motorists being told to find alternative routes, but it has now announced that roads have been reopened following the explosion.