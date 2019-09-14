First Time Caller Gets Emotional Over Government's 'Lack Of Integrity'

14 September 2019, 14:46 | Updated: 14 September 2019, 15:40

Rita, the daughter of Italian immigrants, cried to David Lammy as she spoke about the Conservative Government.

Audibly emotional, Rita said: "I'm the daughter of Italian immigrants.

"And my parents were devastated when this [Brexit] happened.

"My dad grew up in '30s Italy, and he's seen it all before."

She added: "These people - David Cameron, George Osborne, and ... Jacob Rees-Mogg - only care about their wealth and privilege and maintaining it.

"They will do absolutely anything... to maintain it."

Lammy was visibly moved by the emotional first time caller
Lammy was visibly moved by the emotional first time caller. Picture: LBC

She continued: "David Cameron has unwittingly exposed the weakness of this democracy.

"Because the democracy we have relied on integrity and honesty.

"Now we have this situation where not one of them could be said to have one of those qualities."

Lammy was clearly moved by Rita's emotional speech.

He referred to it as 'explosive' and said: "I felt tears come to my eyes when you talked about your parents coming from Italy.

"I thought about EU nationals that our in our country and are struggling now to get settled status.

"About my own parents arriving in this country, about the welcome they got."

Lammy agreed with Rita about the importance of 'integrity'.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Domestic violence victim shares horrific image as partner who beat her is jailed for seven years

Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace Blenheim Palace

Stadium 'only a quarter full' for Robert Mugabe's state funeral

Spain floods: At least six dead and thousands evacuated as torrential rain batters the south

Oil facility critical to world's energy supply on fire after drone attack

The News Explained

Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?