Breaking News

Harry Belafonte, Calypso and civil rights activist, dies aged 96

25 April 2023, 14:54 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 15:18

Harry Belafonte has died
Harry Belafonte has died. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Beloved Calypso singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte has died aged 96.

Mr Belafonte was pronounced dead at his home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York on Tuesday. He died of congestive heart failure, his spokesperson said.

He was best known for his song The Banana Boat Song, with its famous 'Day-O' lyric, and also had hits with Jump In The Line and Jamaica Farewell.

Mr Belafonte, who was born in New York and raised partly in Jamaica, is thought to have had the first album to have reached a million sales, with Calypso.

He also appeared in several films, including Carmen Jones, Island in the Sun and Odds against Tomorrow.

Mr Belafonte was a prominent activist for civil rights in the US and abroad, and was a friend and supporter of Martin Luther King and Paul Robeson.

He later said: "Paul Robeson had been my first great formative influence; you might say he gave me my backbone. Martin King was the second; he nourished my soul."

He also campaigned against apartheid in South Africa and continued to be critical of US foreign policy through the rest of his life.

Mr Belafonte was born in 1927 in the neighbourhood of Harlem, before moving to Jamaica with family for eight years. He later moved back to New York. He dropped out of school and served in the Navy in New Jersey aged 17.

After the war he became a janitor's assistant - but realised he wanted to become an actor after watching plays at the American Negro Theatre.

Mr Belafonte released his first album in 1954. His second, Belafonte, got to number one in the US, while his third, Calypson which harked back to his Jamaican heritage, was his most successful.

He maintained his acting career alongside his singing. In Island in the Sun, he appeared with stars like Joan Fontaine, James Mason and Joan Collins, with whom he had an affair. But he refused to take part in Porgy and Bess because he found the part he was offered racially demeaning.

More follows.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Man receives warning from police officer over trying to move just stop oil protesters.

'If you do that it's a crime': Police officer's warning to man attempting to move Just Stop Oil protestors from road

High street giant Primark is expanding its click-and-collect trial to 32 more locations this summer - is the service coming to your local store?

Primark is bringing click and collect to 32 more locations - full list of stores

Passport queues could be slashed

Long passport queues for Brits at European airports could come to an end as Rishi Sunak seeks post-Brexit deal

Harry and Meghan are 'leading separate lives'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert

Harry Purcell, 17, and 16-year-olds Frank Wormald and Matilda Seccombe were all killed in the crash

Pictured: Three school friends aged 17 and 16 who in two-car crash in Warwickshire

Millions of Brits to get a cost of living payment from the government starting today.

Millions to get £301 cost of living payment over 23-day period - are you eligible?

Breaking
Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

'Monster' stepfather who beat Lola James, 2, to death and filmed her dying jailed for life

Julia Wendell launches fresh fundraising drive after her previous page was cancelled

Fake Madeleine McCann launches fresh fundraising drive in Poland after previous page cancelled amid child porn claims

Prince William was given a payout by Rupert Murdoch's company

Prince William 'given very large secret phone hacking payout by Rupert Murdoch's media company'

Spain is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave

Spain to reach 40C as country sweats in record-breaking temperatures as drought continues

Ocado has announced the closure of its first automated site.

Ocado puts 2,300 jobs at risk, as the online grocer announces warehouse closure

Joe Biden, 80, formally announces plan to run for second term as US President next year

Joe Biden, 80, formally announces plan to run for second term as US President next year

High street store Peacocks is 'looking to open new stores in 20 former M&Co sites'

High street store Peacocks looks set to open 'new stores in 20 former M&Co sites'

A man was told off by police for confronting protesters

Angry driver who confronts eco-protesters blocking the road and snatches their banner gets told off by police himself

Lucy Humphrey, 44, was suffering from both Lupus and kidney failure and had been given five years to live when she took her dogs Jake and Indie for a walk on a local beach in Barry.

Terminally ill woman suffering from kidney failure saved by her dog after sniffing out one-in-22million donor match

The first flight out of Khartoum is due to leave 'within hours'. Main picture and top right, an Italian rescue flight

First rescue flight for Brits out of 'dangerous and volatile' Sudan takes off during fragile 72-hour ceasefire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Just Stop Oil protestors are doing a 'slow walk' protest, infuriating commuters.

Just Stop Oil begin day two of ‘slow walking’ protests in London - sparking fury during morning commute
The hosepipe ban came into force today

Devon and Cornwall hosepipe ban grows to 390,000 households and won't be lifted until December
Samuel Kasumu has been backed by three senior Conservatives for the mayoral elections.

'We are not complacent': Ex-Boris adviser Samuel Kasumu emerges as Tory frontrunner for Mayor of London
'Encrypted online chats are a digital playground for paedos': Sajid Javid backs amendment to Government's Online Safety Bill

'Encrypted web chats are a digital playground for paedos': Javid backs Government's Online Safety Bill amendment
The body of Alex Beddall, also known as Alice, has been found

Missing teen found in river two months after vanishing, with devastated family 'in pieces' at discovery
The Prime Minister's official motorcade was flanked by jogging and cycling officers

Rishi Sunak's police escort compared to North Korea as officers are seen jogging along next to his motorcade
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured together enjoying a basketball game

Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation
Levi Davis went missing in October last year

‘I don’t know what to believe’: Mum of missing Levi Davis speaks out and slams ‘slow Spanish police’
David King, main image and top, was jailed for life His son was Edward was given life with a minimum of 19 years

Vigilante dad who murdered thief using WW2 dagger says 'oh, come on!' as he’s arrested

Countries are racing to get their citizens out of Sudan

UK to start evacuating Brits from war-ravaged Sudan after start of 72-hour ceasefire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit