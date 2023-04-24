Breaking News

'He always kept his sense of humour': Tributes pour in for 'wonderful' Strictly star Len Goodman, who has died aged 78

24 April 2023, 09:23 | Updated: 24 April 2023, 10:08

Len Goodman has died aged 78
Len Goodman has died aged 78. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Kit Heren

Tributes have poured in for former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman, who has died aged 78.

Mr Goodman, who had been suffering from bone cancer, died on Saturday at a hospice in Kent.

A spokeswoman for Mr Goodman said: "I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.

"He always kept is sense of humour and great dignity."

Mr Goodman was head judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 until 2016, when he left the show. He was a beloved presence on the show, well-known for his trademark score of 7.

He also worked on its US equivalent, Dancing with the Stars, between 2005 and 2022. He resigned to spend more time with his family last year.

Len Goodman
Len Goodman. Picture: Getty

Strictly stars and others who knew him at the BBC and across the world of show business paid tribute to Mr Goodman.

His fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away.

"My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever".

Giovanni Pernice, a dancer on the show, said: "RIP legend" on Instagram.

BBC director-general Tim Davey said: "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family.

"Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Mr Goodman was born in 1944 in London, and began his career as a welder in Woolwich, before starting dancing in his late teens.

He turned professional and won several competitions, and retired in his late twenties.

Len Goodman appearing on Dancing With The Stars
Len Goodman appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Picture: Getty

Mr Goodman then ran a dancing school, the Goodman Dance Academy in Kent.

He leaves behind his wife Sue, who he married in 2012, and his son James, from a previous relationship.

Mr Goodman had suffered two previous cancer scares - in 2009 when he was treated for prostate cancer, and in 2020 when he had surgery to remove a melanoma from his face.

In 2009, he wrote his autobiography 'Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom', as well as two other books, 'Len's Lost London' and 'Dancing Around Britain'.

He said he enjoyed his time on Dancing With The Stars, but added that he remembered some cultural confusion.

"Some of the things I came out with did confuse them [The Americans] a bit," he said. "I remember saying: 'Give it some welly', and they said 'Willy? What's a willy?'

"But someone said to me, early doors: 'Be yourself, and be honest' and I've stuck to that, as much as you can.'"

