Fury as Len Goodman recalls nan labelling curry powder 'foreign muck'

Len Goodman has received a backlash for his comments. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Len Goodman has faced backlash after recalling that his nan called curry and curry powder "foreign muck" during live coverage of the Queen's jubilee pageant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Viewers were left outraged with several calling for an apology over the passing comment on Sunday.

It came as the former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 74, appeared on TV alongside John Torode to discuss the celebrations at Buckingham Palace as well as street parties across the country.

The pair were given samples of the official Jubilee pudding to tuck into - a lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle created by Jemma Melvin - which got their seal of approval.

Mr Goodman then went on to discuss his own cooking habits.

Read more: Queen 'touched' by Jubilee celebrations as she makes surprise balcony appearance

Read more: Playful Prince Louis steals the show for second time during Jubilee pageant

Asked by host Kirsty Young if he is a cook, Mr Goodman said: "No, I’m hopeless, honestly. My wife did Coronation chicken yesterday for our tea and I've never had it before.

"I've never had curry and curry powder, you know, my nan used to call it all 'foreign muck'," he said prompting a laugh from Mr Torode.

He added: "I was always worried about it.

"But I must say, it was ridiculous. It was really tasty."

However, his comments sent shockwaves through social media, with many slamming the controversial anecdote.

Kirsty Young when Len Goodman called coronation chicken “foreign muck”. pic.twitter.com/9JIHn8aGuR — Bushra Siddiq (@bushysiddiq) June 5, 2022

One person tweeted: "I don't think Len Goodman will score a 'Seven!' for his foreign muck remark earlier. Even when you're reminiscing, surely you can still think about what you're saying."

Another Twitter user said: "Can't believe Len Goodman referred to curry as 'foreign muck' on live TV and no one even apologised for it?!"

A third person tweeted: "Len Goodman referenced curry as 'foreign muck', a great way to represent Britain mate."