US Rapper Coolio's cause of death confirmed as fentanyl overdose as family vow to honour star's memory

6 April 2023, 23:16

US rapper Coolio's cause of death has been revealed as a fentanyl overdose as his family vow to celebrate the musician's memory.
US rapper Coolio's cause of death has been revealed as a fentanyl overdose as his family vow to celebrate the musician's memory. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

US rapper Coolio's cause of death has been revealed as a fentanyl overdose as his family vow to celebrate the musician's memory.

The rapper, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta's Paradise, died in September aged 59.

A family spokesman revealed on Thursday that alongside fentanyl, traces of heroin and methamphetamines were also found in his system.

The US rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend's house in Los Angeles, according to reports by TMZ.

According to the rapper's death certificate, other significant conditions include severe asthma, cardiomyopathy and recent use of hallucinatory drug PCP (Phencyclidine).

The rapper was most famous for his hit Gangsta's Paradise
The rapper was most famous for his hit Gangsta's Paradise. Picture: Alamy

Coolio's manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, later confirmed the rapper's death.

She said: "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon.

"He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing.

"Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Coolio came third in the sixth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, losing out to broadcaster Terry Christian, who was the runner up, and presenter and model Ulrika Jonsson, who won.

But along with Jonsson he went on to join the cast of Ultimate Big Brother the following year in 2010, the last series of the show to air on Channel 4.

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in east London flat blaze

Read more: Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit and killed by car in Sheffield

Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, lead tributes to the rapper, sharing the music video for Coolio's smash hit Gangsta's Paradise, from their iconic film Dangerous Minds and writing: "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short".

Snoop Dogg referenced Coolio's hit 1995 song in his own tribute, writing: "Gangstas paradise. R I P."

The rapper shared a picture of the two on Instagram, posing on the set of the music video for their collaborative track Gangsta Walk, released in 2006.

MC Hammer described Coolio as "one of the nicest dudes I've known".

"Good people. RIP Coolio," he wrote, sharing a black and white picture of the rapper.

He later posted a second picture of the pair together, along with Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

Former NWA star Ice Cube said he had witnessed Coolio's "grind to the top of the industry" in his own tribute.

"This is sad news," the rapper and actor wrote on Twitter.

"I witnessed first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio."

The rapper was born in Pennsylvania, but later moved to Compton, California, where he released his first single in 1987.

He recorded Gangsta's Paradise for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and it went on to become one of the most successful rap songs of all time.

The track topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won Coolio the Grammy award for best rap solo performance in 1996.

The song was also parodied by US musical comedian Weird Al Yankovic, as Amish Paradise, though at the time it was claimed that Coolio had not given him permission to do so.

However, Coolio stated in interviews that the pair had since made amends.

Yankovic paid his respects to Coolio with a short tribute on social media.

Sharing a picture of the pair embracing, he wrote: "RIP Coolio".

After news of his death broke, officials at Wrigley Field in Chicago played the hit song as well as Coolio's Fantastic Voyage throughout the stadium, as the hometown Cubs hosted the Philadelphia Phillies

Coolio was nominated for five other Grammys during a career that began in the late-1980s.

Among those to respond immediately to the reports was fellow US rapper Vanilla Ice, who said he was "freaking out" after hearing the news.

"I'm freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away," the rapper, real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle, wrote on Twitter.

In his own online tribute, US rapper LL Cool J wrote: "Rest in power my brother. @Coolio Love and Respect".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Coolio

Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio’s death caused by fentanyl, says manager

Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Israel launches air strikes after rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon

United States Afghanistan

Trump faces blame for chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

Breaking
Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in east London flat blaze

A funeral for one of the last black RAF veterans of World War Two has been moved to a much larger venue in central London, after so many people touched by his story wanted to attend.

Funeral for black WWII hero who died alone moved to RAF Central Church after inudation of mourners

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Israel hit by barrage of rockets ‘fired by militants in Lebanon’

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Graham was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of the charges against him.

Royal guardsman jailed for selling bullets to undercover police officer he believed was an underworld gangster

Tory MP Mark Spencer has been spared punishment after an official probe failed to determine whether he told colleague that her Muslim faith played a role in her dismissal.

Tory MP Mark Spencer spared punishment after inconclusive inquiry over Nusrat Ghani sacking claims

Nora Forster has passed away

John Lydon's wife Nora Forster dies aged 80 after Alzheimer's battle

APTOPIX France Pension Protests

French police fire tear gas at protesters amid new strikes over pension reforms

United States Afghanistan

Trump created conditions for chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, review says

French protestors set fire to restaurant favoured by Macron in response to pension reforms

Paris burns as protestors hurl rats and set fire to restaurant favoured by Macron in response to pension reforms

Migrants have said they don't want to be housed on a barge

Migrants say they'd 'rather go on to the streets and be homeless' than live on new barge for asylum seekers

A pilot in South Africa was forced to perform a dramatic emergency landing after discovering a venomous cobra hiding in the cockpit.

Real-life snakes on a plane: Pilot forced to make emergency landing after spotting highly venomous cobra in cockpit

The King said he takes the study "profoundly seriously" and wants to deepen his own understanding of the slave trade.

King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

King Charles and Queen Camilla faced further anti-monarchy protestors at a traditional Easter service on Thursday.

King Charles and Camilla face further anti-monarchy protests at Royal Maundy service

Latest News

See more Latest News

Silvio Berlusconi

Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi diagnosed with leukaemia, doctors say

Nord Stream

State actor likeliest culprit for Nord Stream sabotage, Swedish prosecutors say

Police directing traffic away from the scene of the fatal crash in Sheffield

Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit and killed by car in Sheffield

Anwar (centre) has been given a life sentence for killing Fawziyah Javed by pushing her off Arthur's Seat

Chilling CCTV footage shows pregnant wife's final moments as husband is jailed for pushing her off Arthur's Seat
France Pension Protests

Paris airport traffic disrupted as protests continue over pension reforms

Ian Symes, 34, was killed by the dog named 'Kong' last summer in a Hampshire park.

'Super-breed' dog bought off Snapchat mauled man to death by crushing his neck and severing vein
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (left) has been "diagnosed with leukaemia" after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi 'diagnosed with leukaemia' after being hospitalised with breathing problems
China France

Emmanuel Macron appeals to Xi Jinping to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

Derek Jacobs was killed in the crash

Smart motorway horror crash deaths 'would have been avoided' with hard shoulder as Govt 'abandons' rollout
Cape cobra

South African pilot makes emergency landing after finding cobra under seat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed
The date of the state visit has not been confirmed

Joe Biden to make UK state visit after 'friendly' chat with King Charles - but only First Lady will attend Coronation
The wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt for LBC

Finally Buckingham Palace accepts the reality that the wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job
Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls
'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit