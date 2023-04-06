Breaking News

Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit and killed by car in Sheffield

6 April 2023, 14:39 | Updated: 6 April 2023, 15:33

Police directing traffic away from the scene of the fatal crash in Sheffield
Police directing traffic away from the scene of the fatal crash in Sheffield. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 60s died following a crash in a Sheffield suburb.

The woman was found with serious injuries after police were called to a crash in the Greenhill area of Sheffield at around 7.10pm last night.

The victim died at the scene.

The boy was arrested nearby and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Boy, 12, was arrested on suspicion of murder and possessing a bladed article
Boy, 12, was arrested on suspicion of murder and possessing a bladed article. Picture: social media

Read More: Abusive husband, 29, guilty of murdering pregnant wife by pushing her off Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh

Read More: Smart motorway horror crash deaths 'would have been avoided' with hard shoulder as Govt 'abandons' rollout

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 736 of April 5, 2023. Alternatively, you can anonymously report any information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using their online form.

