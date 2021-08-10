Canadian citizen loses appeal against China death penalty

10 August 2021, 08:23

Robert Schellenberg at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court on 14 January 2019
Robert Schellenberg at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court on 14 January 2019. Picture: China Central Television
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A Canadian citizen has lost his appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling in China.

The Chinese supreme court upheld Robert Schellenberg's sentence, saying evidence against him was "sufficient".

He was detained in 2014 and handed a 15-year prison sentence in November 2018, which was swiftly upgraded to the death penalty in January 2019 following the arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer - Meng Wanzhou - in Vancouver.

Meng was detained on US charges related to possible dealings with Iran.

Read more: China suffers biggest Covid outbreak since Wuhan

Read more: Queen's statue toppled in Canada at demo over indigenous children deaths

People walk past the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on Tuesday
People walk past the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Schellenberg was charged with planning to smuggle nearly 227kg of methamphetamine from China to Australia, which he denies, instead saying he visited the country as a tourist.

The Higher People's Court of Liaoning Province said procedures against the Canadian were legal and the sentence appropriate.

After sending his case to the supreme court, as is required by law before any death sentences can be carried out, the decision over drug smuggling charges was upheld.

Read more: Beijing threatens to 'expel' Royal Navy warships from South China Sea

Watch: UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

Beijing also arrested former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor on unspecified spying charges in what appeared to be a bid to pressure Ottawa into releasing Meng.

In 2019, two other Canadians, Fan Wei and Xu Weihong, were also sentenced to death on drug charges as relations between the Chinese and Canadian governments deteriorated.

The US wants to extradite Huawei executive Meng, who is the company founder's daughter, to face charges that she lied to banks in Hong Kong in connection with dealings with Iran that might violate trade sanctions.

A Canadian judge is due to hear final arguments over whether she should be extradited.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Woman dead after two buses collide outside London Victoria train station
The defendant sits in a courtroom in Berlin

Teacher goes on trial in German cannibalism case

Tower Bridge became stuck open on Monday afternoon

London's Tower Bridge reopens after technical failure fixed

AI could help identify dementia after one scan.

Artificial intelligence could diagnose dementia in one scan

Police reveal the hidden cache of drugs and money in the car

Moment police discover secret drugs stash in car during county lines gang blitz
Mid-life height loss has been connected with the risk of early death in women

Height loss in middle-aged women linked to higher risk of early death - study

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Education Secretary claimed to be unable to remember his own grades

'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results
Gavin Williamson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government 'puts pressure on universities' to restart classroom learning
'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report
'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'
Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
The health service expert said it was a 'challenging' time for the NHS

NHS workers facing 'exhaustion' due to 'vicious circle' of staff shortages

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London