Statue of the Queen toppled in Canada amid protests over deaths of Indigenous children

2 July 2021, 11:56

A statue of Queen Elizabeth II was torn down during protests in Canada
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria have been toppled in Canada during protests over the deaths of Indigenous children.

A group at the Manitoba legislature in Winnepeg attached rope around the statues, which had been covered in red paint, before pulling them down to the ground.

Outrage has been growing in the country over the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves belonging to First Nations peoples at Canadian schools.

Protesters believe both royals resemble the face of Canada's colonial history. 

Members of the group wore orange shirts to honour the Indigenous children sent to the country’s notorious residential schools, where kids were sent to be taught to "integrate" with wider Canadian society.

Hanging from one of the statues was a sign reading: "We were children once. Bring them home."

At least 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families to attend the schools over a century as part of the campaign by the Canadian government.

Starting in the early 20th Century, the policy to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children ran for decades, with the last school closing in 1996.

The system has been accused of depriving the children of their ancestral languages and exposing many to physical and sexual abuse from teachers and religious figures.

