Captured Russian commander says he's 'ashamed' of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

7 March 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 13:32

The Russian commander said he feels "shame" about his country&squot;s invasion of Ukraine
The Russian commander said he feels "shame" about his country's invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

A captured Russian commander has said he feels "shame" over Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and that he was not told he was going to war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a video released by Ukrainian officials, Lieutenant Colonel Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich claimed he and his fellow troops had been lied to about the situation in Ukraine. He said he would be willing to go prison for his involvement.

"We were told that... Ukraine's territory is dominated by fascists' regime. Nationalists, nazis have seized power," the senior soldier told reporters.

Read more: 'I am scared about everything': LBC speaks to Ukrainian refugees on Polish border

Read more: ‘God will not forgive’: Zelenskyy condemns Russian slaughter of civilians fleeing Ukraine

He said they were sometimes able to get information "from some other sources" and so they "had some doubts", but they could do "little analysis".

"We did not know the situation for sure," he said.

When they got to Ukraine, he said, locals there were "ready to take up arms".

"They [said] 'we didn't call you here," he said.

"And I feel shame that we came to this country."

The captured officer pleaded with the west not to "judge too harshly", saying he knew now he was "100 per cent wrong" but that most Russian people's "guilt is that they are misinformed".

"I feel sorry for people left in Russia," he said.

"[They] are not guilty. Their guilt is that they are misinformed.

"Some do not even have internet. They have no chance to use something alternative.

"They are constantly brain-washed.

"They get this unilateral information that Ukraine is seized by fascists."

Read more: Russia accused of 'callous' attacks on civilians as '500kg' bomb drops on homes

Watch: Moment bomb shelter in besieged Kyiv falls silent as young girl sings 'Let it Go'

Despite that, he said he was willing to go to prison for the part he played in the invasion.

"We will go to jail or whatever we deserve," he said. "We're ready for everything."

Lt. Col. Mikhailovich also said he would try and communicate with people in Russia to get them to see the invasion for what it is.

"Maybe I really deserved to learn this lesson... so I could finally see and try to tell it to those who are in Russia," he said.

He also stated he had not made the comments due to pressure from Ukrainian officials.

Read more: Anonymous hacks streaming channels to show Russians the reality of Ukraine war

Read more: 'I'm willing to die to do good': LBC speaks to man who flew from Canada to fight Russians

"For those who would watch this video: you might think about me whatever you want," he said.

"That I was forced, intimidated or the text was prepared in advance, whatever.

"I'll give it to you straight.

"If someone came to my territory I would do the same [as these] people did."

Russia invaded Ukraine 11 days ago.

Forces continue to advance through the country, although the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Sunday night they had made "minimal ground advances" over the weekend.

"It is highly unlikely that Russia has successfully achieved its planned objectives to date," the MoD added in its intelligence update.

Read more: Minister: Putin criticism of UK sanctions is a 'badge of honour' for Government

Read more: Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Despite this, air and artillery strikes have continued on the cities of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv.

They have been particularly heavy in Mariupol.

Despite a number of scheduled Russian ceasefires to allow people to flee, a number of civilians have been killed, something the Ukrainian president has said he "will not forgive".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Queen met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her first in-person engagement since catching Covid.

Queen holds first in-person engagement since catching Covid

TikTok and Netflix have been forced to suspend operations in Russia as a result of new laws

Netflix and TikTok restrict operations in Russia over new law that bans negative war coverage
The Home Office has come under fire for the small amount of visas that have been issued to Ukrainian refugees

'Total chaos': Home Office under fire for issuing 'just 50' visas to 1.7m Ukraine refugees

Civilians gather to try and leave from Kharkiv’s station (left). Women and children were killed as they tried to flee Irpin

‘God will not forgive’: Zelenskyy condemns Russian slaughter of civilians fleeing Ukraine

A young girl sang Let it Go for Kyivans seeking refuge in a bomb shelter

Watch: Moment bomb shelter in besieged Kyiv falls silent as young girl sings 'Let it Go'

Exclusive
Thousands of refugees have fled Ukraine to Medyka, Poland, on the border

'I am scared about everything': LBC speaks to Ukrainian refugees on Polish border

Anonymous is said to have hacked Russian broadcasts to show footage from the Ukraine war

Anonymous hacks streaming channels to show Russians the reality of Ukraine war

A 500kg bomb was dropped in Chernihiv

Russia accused of 'callous' attacks on civilians as '500kg' bomb drops on homes

Hunter Francis, 24, is signing up to fight the Russian army in Ukraine

'I'm willing to die to do good': LBC speaks to man who flew from Canada to fight Russians

Ukrainian couple marry on front line in impromptu ceremony

Ukrainian couple marry on front line in 'heartbreaking' impromptu ceremony

Brits have been told brace themselves for an Arctic blast this week

Arctic blast set to hit UK with freezing fog, sub-zero temperatures and snow

A lucky swimmer escaped an encounter with a great white shark

Australian government close beach after swimmer 'rammed' by 3.5m great white shark

France said it was "inhumane" of the UK to turn away refugees arriving at Calais

France call UK 'inhumane' after hundreds of Ukrainian refugees 'turned away at border'

The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility could lead to "large-scale ecological disaster".

Russia shells nuclear reactor in Kharkiv amid warnings of 'large-scale disaster'

Residents flee from Irpin town as the Russian invasion enters its 11th day

Zelenskyy urges Russian people to stand up to Putin and 'overcome evil'

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Russia snubs UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

Pakistan Australia Cricket

Post-mortem shows Shane Warne died of natural causes – Thai police
A woman covers herself with a blanket to keep warm after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Monday March 7 2022

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks during a joint media conference with Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday March 7 2022

US assures nervous Baltics of Nato protection against Russia

Coronavirus swabs

Covid deaths surpass six million but some believe true figure may be 23.5m
Maggie Gyllenhaal smiles happily while accepting the award for best director for The Lost Daughter at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter wins big at Independent Spirit Awards
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Moscow condemned over ‘humanitarian corridors’ taking Ukrainians towards Russia
China Congress

Chinese minister: Russia is ‘most important strategic partner’
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘opening humanitarian corridors’ for Ukraine refugees

Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing, in Medyka, Poland (

US considers import ban on Russian oil as Putin steps up shelling of Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees
Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC
Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction

Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction
Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK

Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK
Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money
No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC
Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General

Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General
Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police