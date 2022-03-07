Putin will introduce 'Stalin-style gulags' if Ukraine falls, Archbishop warns LBC

7 March 2022, 10:26

By Seán Hickey

Terror and tyranny will be imposed on the people of Ukraine if Putin succeeds in his invasion, the Archbishop of Chernihiv tells Nick Ferrari.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Archbishop of Chernihiv of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Archbishop Yevstratiy Zoria joined LBC live from Kyiv as the Russian invasion of Ukraine worsens.

Putin's troops have drawn the ire of the international community for brutalising the people of Mariupol, after breaking a second ceasefire agreement to allow Ukrainians to evacuate the city.

"People are very angry because nobody expected such barbaric attacks from Russia", Archbishop Zoria told Nick Ferrari, explaining that "the situation is really awful" on the ground.

He told LBC listeners that "the realities of World War Two" are being thrown onto Ukraine by Putin's advance, but the people on the ground "still have a strong spirit" despite the violence of Russia.

Archbishop Zoria warned of an utterly horrifying future if Vladimir Putin was to succeed in his attack on Ukraine.

"If [the] Russians achieve success, it means terror, it means tyranny, it means Stalin-style gulags, repressions and everything which our nation saw in our history during the Soviet times."

"We have no other choice other than resistance."

The Archbishop remained defiant, and told Nick that Ukraine can pull through: "We believe with the help of our allies around the world, we will achieve victory."

