Cardiff violence: Six people hospitalised after 'large disturbance'

22 November 2020, 09:58

By Megan White

Six people have been taken to hospital after violent disorder in Cardiff city centre.

One victim is in a serious condition with head injuries and three people are believed to have been stabbed, South Wales Police said.

Two others were also injured and all the victims are being treated at the University Hospital of Wales.

The force received multiple reports of a "large disturbance" on Queen Street at around 9.50pm on Saturday and two people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and are currently in custody in Cardiff Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Rally Georgia

President Trump’s campaign requests recount of Georgia presidential vote
Guatemala Protest

Protesters torch Guatemala’s Congress building amid unrest

A protester in a mask

Protests in France over planned law on police officer images

Saudi G20 group photo

G20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to coronavirus
Taiwanese actor Nadow Lin holds his award for best supporting actor at the 57th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan

Romantic comedy My Missing Valentine wins big at Golden Horse Awards
The casts of one of two bodies in what was an elegant villa on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii

Remains of ‘man and his slave’ fleeing Vesuvius eruption unearthed at Pompeii

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations
Caller's warning to PM: Ease lockdown for Christmas, prepare for deaths in January

Caller's warning to PM: Ease lockdown for Christmas, prepare for deaths in January
'Authoritarian' fact-checkers misleading public on Covid studies, warns journalist

'Authoritarian' fact-checkers misleading public on Covid studies, warns journalist
Maajid Nawaz: Bullying scandal further damages public trust in Boris Johnson

Maajid Nawaz: Bullying scandal further damages public trust in Boris Johnson
Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller

Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller
Iain Duncan Smith: Priti Patel didn't just erupt, civil servants didn't do their jobs

Iain Duncan Smith: Priti Patel didn't just erupt, civil servants didn't do their jobs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London