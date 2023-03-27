Former England international Carlton Palmer in hospital after 'suspected heart attack' during half-marathon

Former England international Carlton Palmer attending a Sheffield Wednesday match (left) and during his playing career (right). Picture: Getty/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Former England and Sheffield Wednesday football player Carlton Palmer suffered a "suspected heart attack" while running a half-marathon, he has tweeted from hospital.

The 57-year-old former midfielder tweeted the news on his Twitter account with a screenshot of his running statistics which showed that his heart rate reached 232 beats-per-minute in the early hours of Monday.

The pundit has suffered heart issues in the past - including requiring five hours of life-changing surgery because of a known heart condition.

In the tweet, Palmer said: "Just to let everyone know I am ok, being kept in overnight in hospital observation/tests heart played up again in the first mile but I managed to complete the course.

He then added: "Congratulations to my gorgeous wife for going sub two hours love you".

In an update later on Monday morning, Palmer confirmed the provisional diagnosis.

He tweeted: "Thank you so much for all the lovely messages I have being kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack.

"They want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing. I will keep you updated.

"Gutted I was flying to Portugal at 4pm with [wife Lucy]".

Carlton Palmer (left) attending Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City earlier this season. Picture: Getty

Just to let everyone know I am ok ,being kept in overnight in hospital observation/tests heart played up again in the first mile but I managed to complete the course .Congratulations to my gorgeous wife for going sub two hours love you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/D17XFVfA9f — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) March 27, 2023

Palmer played 18 times for England under manager Graham Taylor - scoring once against minnows San Marino and being part of the squad which went to the 1992 European Championships in Sweden.

His most recent footballing role was as manager of non-league Grantham Town in 2021.

He left the role after his associate Chairman Darren Ashton also left the club.

During his career, Palmer became a beloved part of Sheffield Wednesday, winning the 1991 League Cup with the club.

He also played for English football bigwigs West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Southampton and Nottingham Forest before retiring in 2005.

Carlton Palmer playing for the England men's national team in the 1990s. Picture: Getty