'Chaos costs lives': Greenpeace holds sit down protest in Parliament over soaring energy bills

Greenpeace staged a demonstration in Parliament. Picture: Greenpeace

By Will Taylor

Eco activists occupied Parliament as they held up a banner saying “chaos costs live” as the Tories picked the third prime minister of the year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 30 Greenpeace campaigners began their stunt, aimed at rising energy bills, during media broadcasts in the central lobby.

Footage on Sky News showed the demonstration begin as security staff tried to obscure the camera’s view.

Greenpeace said: "While the government is in chaos, almost seven million people are facing fuel poverty.

"We need the next government to deliver a proper windfall tax to insulate homes and keep people warm this winter."

Read more: Newly crowned PM Rishi Sunak warns of 'profound challenges' facing Britain and tells warring Tories to 'unite or die'

While some hold the banner, most activists are sat on the floor. Some wore visitor passes. Others gave speeches outside the House of Commons chamber.

The protests ended by 3.30pm, having sat peacefully for 15 minutes. Greenpeace callee for windfall taxes and more renewables.

🚨 BREAKING: Over 30 activists have occupied parliament.



While the government is in chaos, almost 7 million people are facing fuel poverty.



We need the next government to deliver a proper windfall tax to insulate homes and keep people warm this winter.#ChaosCostsLives pic.twitter.com/A1kF6AYT9Y — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 24, 2022

A spokesman for Greenpeace said , this government has spent more time looking for a new leader than leading the country” since Boris Johnson resigned.

Rishi Sunak was coronated as new Tory leader – and the next Prime Minister – after Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson withdrew.

He comes in after weeks of Liz Truss rocked the markets and shredded trust in government.

“People need permanently lower bills and a safe climate, and that means more renewable energy, more financial support, a nationwide street-by-street insulation programme, and a proper tax on the energy profiteers to pay for it,” the group said.

Previously, Greenpeace activists disrupted Liz Truss’s speech to the Tory party conference in Birmingham.