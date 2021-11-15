'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

15 November 2021, 06:42

Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge
Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge.

By Daisy Stephens

A nine-year-old boy has become the tenth - and youngest - victim of the crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Ezra Blount of Dallas died from his injuries on Sunday at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, family lawyer Ben Crump said.

Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the crush of fans during a performance by the festival's headliner, rapper Travis Scott on November 5.

In a statement, Mr Crump said: "The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son.

"This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration."

Treston Blount, Ezra's father, described what happened a the concert in a post on a GoFundMe page that he set up to help pay for Ezra's medical expenses.

He said Ezra was sitting on his shoulders when a crowd surge crushed them.

The father lost consciousness and, when he came to, Ezra was missing, Mr Blount said.

A frantic search ensued until Ezra was eventually found at the hospital, severely injured.

The child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death," according to a lawsuit his family has filed against Scott and the event's organiser, Live Nation.

The Blount family is seeking at least a million dollars (£740,000) in damages.

Tributes were left at the festival site
Tributes were left at the festival site.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27, some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were taken to hospital.

Houston police and fire department investigators have said they are reviewing surveillance video provided by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips people at the show widely shared on social media.

Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.

Scott and the event organisers are now the focus of a criminal investigation.

