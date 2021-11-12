22-year-old 'shining star' becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

12 November 2021, 06:59 | Updated: 12 November 2021, 08:02

Bharti Shahani was critically injured in the incident
Bharti Shahani was critically injured in the incident. Picture: Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

A ninth person has died after a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bharti Shahani, 22, was critically injured when fans pushed towards the stage during a performance by Travis Scott and has now died, according to family lawyer James Lassiter.

It brings the total number of deaths from the tragedy to nine.

"Bharti was a shining star in the community," Mr Lassiter said at a news conference.

"She was a sister, a daughter, a high-achieving college student about to graduate from Texas A&M University with high, high grades."

Read more: Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after eight people die in crowd surge at Texas show

Read more: Pictured: Victims of Travis Scott concert crush

Hundreds of others were injured in the surge on Friday night as Scott took to the stage.

At least two remain in a critical condition, including a nine-year-old boy whose family say was placed in a medically induced coma after sustaining injuries to his heart, lungs and brain.

A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is under way, but no fault has been assigned yet.

Scott was just minutes into his headlining show at the sold-out festival when at least one Houston officer radioed over a police channel that the main stage had been compromised by a massive crowd surge.

The police radio traffic reveals how quickly law enforcement became aware of the danger.

"Looks like folks are coming out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing, crushing-type injuries," one official said over the police radio around 9:21pm - just 20 minutes after Scott took to the stage in his hometown of Houston - according to audio obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

"Seems like the crowd is compressing on itself."

Read more: Travis Scott pledges to help families as police probe crush at gig that left eight dead

Scott kept performing his hour-long set, with his lawyers saying he did not know about the tragedy until after the show.

Officers reportedly saw people leaving the crowd, but for the first half an hour their voices remained calm.

"I'm at the medical tent," one officer radioed in around 9:30pm.

"There's a lot of people trampled and they're passed out at the front stage."

"We're getting multiple reports of people getting injured," another officer said later.

"We have another report of cardiac situation with CPR by the stage."

It was at this point Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said police told organisers to shut down the performance.

At 10:03pm, authorities said the concert was in the process of shutting down but witnesses say the performance continued.

Tributes have been left outside the festival grounds at NRG Park in Houston
Tributes have been left outside the festival grounds at NRG Park in Houston. Picture: Alamy

The festival was held on November 5 and 6, although the second day was cancelled after the tragedy.

it attracted around 50,000 people.

Mr Finner repeatedly refused to provide a timeline of events at his second press briefing, saying the case was still under investigation.

He said police presence was double what it was when the festival was last held in 2019, with more than 500 officers in attendance.

However he said festival organisers had not given clear records of how many private security guards were there, and added that it was up to Live Nation Entertainment, the show's promoter, to secure the two mosh pits in front of the stage.

Scott's lawyers pointed to an operational plan for the event that states only the festival director and executive producers have the authority to stop the show, "neither of which is part of Travis's crew".

"Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again," lawyer Edwin F. McPherson said in a statement.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Climate protestors deflated the tyres of around 60 SUVs

Climate activists 'disarm' luxury cars in Glasgow by deflating their tyres as COP26 nears its end
The RNLI, as well as Border Force boats, brought around 1,000 to the UK on Thursday

Around 1,000 migrants including young children reach UK shores in new daily record

Mark Carney said Greta Thunberg 'absolutely has catalysed' the youth climate movement.

'I am part of her movement': PM's COP26 adviser Mark Carney hails Greta Thunberg

Mark Carney the UK's Covid strategy looked more viable than other places, like China

UK can live with Covid better than countries like China, ex Bank of England boss says

The COP president gave a speech at the summit.

'Time is running out': Alok Sharma issues stark warning as COP26 end date looms

Delegates made their way to the event in private cars and planes.

COP26 'doubles carbon footprint' of previous climate summit

Negotiations have become increasingly tense.

COP26 Analysis: Negotiations grow 'tense' as climate summit nears end

Mary Gregory and Tiernan Darnton.

Man revealed 'darkest secret' of step-gran murder in game of Truth or Dare

Raihan Ahmed, left, was jailed for causing Ghulam Nabi's death

Shocking footage shows driver launch car into the air before ploughing into pedestrian

The girl was killed at a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane

Young girl killed walking over zebra crossing in suspected hit-and-run

Nicola Sturgeon has defended MPs following 'drunk' allegations

Nicola Sturgeon defends SNP MPs over 'boozy' Gibraltar trip

The Queen will attend Sunday's Remembrance service at the Cenotaph

Queen will attend Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, palace confirms

Night Tube drivers will stage strikes at the end of November.

Night Tube drivers to stage strikes just as service was finally set to resume

Zarah Sultana railed against an abusive email she got after returning from bereavement leave

Zarah Sultana sent abusive email which claims blackface is 'British tradition'

Companies set up on or after march 1st may have fraudulently claimed furlough

Furlough 'fraud' fears: £26 million claimed by 'businesses set up after Covid outbreak'

Russian nuclear bombers overflew Belarus, which is accused of pushing thousands of migrants to the EU frontier

Russia sends nuclear bombers to Belarus as thousands of migrants mass at EU border

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle has said it will refuse to serve meals to pupils whose accounts are more than a penny in debt.

School refuses to serve food to pupils whose meal account is more than a penny in debt
NHS England said that 999 services had their busiest ever month in October

Ambulance response times soar with patients forced to wait almost an hour for help
Three MP's have been accused of putting military personnel "in a difficult position"

MPs 'who got drunk' on official Remembrance Day trip criticised by Defence Secretary
Commemorations were held across the UK

Armistice Day: Nation falls silent to honour war dead

From Thursday, frontline care home workers in England must be fully vaccinated against Covid

No jabs no job: chaos as new care home vaccine policy comes into force
The bus overturned on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham

School bus overturns on school run with parents told to stay away from scene
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Paul Scully has said he thinks "its right" that MP's have second jobs

Business minister says 'paid advocacy needs to be stamped out'
The supply chain crisis has taken its toll on economic growth

UK economic growth slowed as supply chain crisis began to bite - ONS
Sadiq Khan will use Thursday's speech to highlight the role of individual cities and call on national governments to do more

Cities are 'doers' in tackling climate change but governments are 'delayers' - Khan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8
The UK-hosted conference will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, and will be attended by thousands of people including protestors

What is COP26 and why does it matter? A complete guide to the key climate summit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated
Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'
James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police