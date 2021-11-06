Breaking News

Eight dead and many more injured in crowd surge at Travis Scott show in Texas

By Asher McShane

Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.

He said: "The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," the fire chief said.

"People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

17 people were rushed to hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Mr Pena said.

The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.

Footage posted on social media shows members of the crowd pleading for help and asking for the show to be stopped.

Emergency services at the scene where at least 8 people have died. Picture: Twitter

Texas police set up a "command post" at the Wyndham Hotel near the festival site where people can seek information for people who got lost or separated during the panic.

A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the event. Tickets sold out within an hour of going live back in May after the mass event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

Before the show festival-goers were seen breaking through barriers. Picture: Twitter

The second day of the event has been called off.

Reports suggest a child as young as 10 may have been caught up.

It is unclear what caused the injuries, but it is feared that there could be many more among the injured.

Harrowing footage on social media shows a distressing scene as paramedics performed CPR on several people on the floor within the crowd while the show was ongoing.

Multiple ambulances and other emergency services personnel attended the show at NRG Park on Friday.

Approximately 50,000 people were in attendance at the festival, Mr Pena said.

Astroworld is a two-day music festival that was scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday in Houston.

The event promoters had arranged for medical units to be on scene at the festival, however once the crowd surge began, those units were "quickly overwhelmed," Mr Pena said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions as to what caused the surge.

"I think it's very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight," Mr Finner said.

"We're going to do an investigation and find out because it's not fair to the producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge," he said. "We don't know, but we will find out."